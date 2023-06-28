Netflix’s Warrior Nun is officially returning, thanks to the epic fan campaign to save the show

For months now, I’ve watched (and written about) the worldwide army of Warrior Nun fans — and, specifically, about the long-shot effort to save their beloved Netflix series that the streamer canceled back in December. Perusing the daily #SaveWarrior Nun data and news email that the campaign sends out, which shares updates as well as reminders to tweet a certain number of times and around specific hashtags, you couldn’t help but admire and respect the fans’ passion and commitment. Especially now that it’s finally paid off.

Thanks largely to the campaign that also included launching a Substack, installing physical billboards around the world, and hosting meetups as well as multiple Twitter spaces with the Warrior Nun cast and crew, the show is officially coming back. We don’t yet know where or when, but showrunner Simon Barry in a tweet promised those details are coming soon.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Netflix itself has decided to give the show a third season, although I kind of doubt that. Based purely on speculation, it feels like that tidbit would have been part of Barry’s big reveal, similar to the way it was revealed that Netflix had decided to resurrect NBC’s canceled Manifest show (like Warrior Nun, Manifest was also the focus of a massive fan campaign to save it). Then again, it’s exceedingly rare to see a canceled Netflix series end up somewhere else, so perhaps I’m wrong.

Barry’s tweet also doesn’t mention the words “Season 3,” so there’s also a chance it comes back in a different form. A podcast? Movie?

What I’m certainly not wrong about, though, is in asserting that Warrior Nun’s global fanbase absolutely deserves this. The billboards that fans raised more than $40,000 to design and install around the world — in locations including outside the Barra Shopping Mall in Rio de Janeiro, as well as across from Netflix’s Los Angeles HQ — certainly speak to that, as does the Change.org petition that garnered over 123,000 signatures.

Alba Baptista in “Warrior Nun.” Image source: Netflix

Additionally, Warrior Nun fans prepared research papers presenting a valuation of the show for rival streamers like STARZ, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Paramount+, as well as an open letter to the WGA West in support of the writers of Warrior Nun. And all of that, still, only scratches the surface of the hard work fans put into saving the show.

Season 2 of the series — which stars Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, who’s part of an ancient order of nuns that fights demons — still has a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 99% audience score (based on more than 5,000 user ratings).

“I didn’t have great representation growing up,” Kate Witt, who came out at 19, told me recently about why fans like her are still fighting for Warrior Nun to continue. “I didn’t see people like me on the screen in my formative years.

“I’ve never seen a show provide as beautiful a representation as Warrior Nun did. I’m fighting for this show to be renewed so future generations can grow up seeing themselves on screen and not carry burdens of internalized shame. I’m fighting for my inner child who felt that something was wrong with her for who she loves.”