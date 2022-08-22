Netflix’s ad-supported plan might not always show commercials

Netflix has yet to share much information about its upcoming ad-supported plan, but details are slowly starting to leak out. For example, Bloomberg reported last Friday that Netflix won’t always show commercials on the new plan. Sources claim that the streaming service will not run ads during kids’ shows or on new original movies.

According to the report, Netflix already told its content partners that it won’t run ads during original kids’ programs. Some studios that have licensed the rights to kids’ shows to Netflix have also told the streamer that it can’t run commercials with them.

Additionally, Netflix will not show ads during original movies upon their release. The service might opt to add commercials to older movies, but you shouldn’t see ads on the new plan if you watch a new Netflix original movie the week that it comes out. Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw notes that this might be a concession to apprehensive filmmakers.

The report also notes that Netflix can’t simply start showing ads everywhere on its platform. Netflix licenses thousands of shows and movies from third-party studios, and many of those deals don’t allow Netflix to show ads alongside them.

If Netflix wants to show ads during a licensed movie or show, the company is going to have to renegotiate the deal and pay the studio more than it did before. Shaw says that Netflix is already in talks with Sony, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery to secure rights to show ads while their content is streaming on its ad-supported plan.

This explains why the full Netflix library won’t be available on the ad-supported plan. Some studios will refuse to allow Netflix to show ads alongside their TV shows and movies. Rather than allow subscribers to watch that content without commercials on the ad-supported tier, Netflix might remove that content from the library altogether.

There is still plenty that we don’t know about Netflix’s new ad-supported plan, but it should launch in early 2023. We’re not entirely convinced that it will be enough to stop the bleeding. If the price isn’t low enough, viewers will simply look elsewhere for entertainment. There are far too many competitors for Netflix to aim too high on the price.