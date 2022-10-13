Netflix’s ad-supported plan launches November 3rd for $7 a month

On Thursday, Netflix sent shock waves through the streaming world by confirming the price and the release timing of its ad-supported plan. Next month, Netflix will introduce its “Basic with Ads” tier, which will cost $6.99 a month in the US. The plan will officially be available on November 3 at 9 a.m. PT. The plan will also be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

Netflix says the Basic with Ads plan offers “all the features people expect from Netflix’s Basic plan,” such as a wide variety of shows and movies, availability on a number of smart devices, and the ability to change or cancel your plan at any time.

There are also a few notable differences. For the Basic with Ads plan, the video quality maxes out at 720p, you’ll see an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour, some movies and shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and you can’t download titles.

Netflix also listed the reasons why Basic with Ads will be exciting for advertisers:

Ad Format : At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films.

: At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films. Advertiser Controls : To help advertisers reach the right audience — and ensure our ads are more relevant for consumers — we’ll offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g. action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence).

: To help advertisers reach the right audience — and ensure our ads are more relevant for consumers — we’ll offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g. action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence). Verification Tools : We have partnerships with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to verify the viewability and traffic validity of our ads starting in Q1 2023.

: We have partnerships with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to verify the viewability and traffic validity of our ads starting in Q1 2023. Audience Measurement: To enable advertisers to understand how Netflix can reach their target audience, Nielsen will use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the U.S. This will become available sometime in 2023 and eventually be reported through Nielsen ONE Ads.

There is still plenty that we don’t know about Netflix’s new plan, but we won’t have to wait long to see it in action. In the meantime, the existing ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium plans are still available for the same prices Netflix raised them to earlier this year.

