Netflix shares first sneak peek at Stranger Things season 5

Over two years after the second half of Stranger Things season 4 rolled out on Netflix, we are finally getting our first look at the fifth season. On Monday, Netflix revealed a behind-the-scenes video taken on the set of Stranger Things season 5, which will conclude the original series. The video doesn’t tell us much about the plot of the final season, but it does reintroduce our favorite characters while giving us a sneak peek at some new ones.

The video begins with the revelation that Stranger Things season 5 is now halfway done filming. Co-creator Ross Duffer previously shared the news on Instagram, wishing a “happy halfway” to the cast and crew alongside a short video of Finn Wolfhard.

“I started when I was 10,” says star Millie Bobby Brown (aka Eleven) in her car as she drives to the set. “I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird.”

We then hear Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) talk about how excited he is, suggesting that “this is going to be the best season yet.” We also hear from Finn Wolfhard, who claims that “the original four” (Wolfhard, Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin) will have more scenes together this season after being separated so often in recent seasons.

Unfortunately, Netflix still didn’t give us a release date, or even a release window. Production on the season will reportedly wrap around Christmas, which means the earliest we can reasonably expect to see any new episodes would be late spring or early summer 2025.

Of course, Netflix will also unquestionably split the season into multiple parts. The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai has been split into three parts, so there’s a chance we’ll be waiting until late 2025 to see the story of Stranger Things finally reach its conclusion.