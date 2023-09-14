Netflix renews One Piece for season 2

It has only been two weeks since the live-action One Piece series premiered on Netflix, but the streaming service has already renewed it for season 2. One Piece rose straight to the top of the charts when it debuted on August 31, and unlike some of the streamer’s other failed attempts at adapting anime to live-action, the show immediately won over fans of the manga and anime as well as newcomers who had never heard of Monkey D. Luffy before.

Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece and executive producer of the live-action series, shared the following statement about the renewal on Thursday:

“To the Straw Hat Grand Fleet: What did you think of Season 1 of the live-action ONE PIECE? I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it. To everyone who’s been a fan of ONE PIECE for years, and to those who experienced ONE PIECE for the first time, thank you so much. Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It’ll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient. From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We will see!”

Netflix shared the statement in video form as well on social media:

ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED! And now a message directly from Oda-Sensei pic.twitter.com/VvsZ4CdaEq — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2023

With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Netflix isn’t able to share many details about One Piece season 2, but the streamer says the series “will return with new adventures from the sprawling One Piece universe.” We know that the first season only adapted the first 68 episodes of the anime, which is currently on its 1,075th episode.

Presumably, the entire cast will return for season 2, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Oda-san teased that Tony Tony Chopper will appear in season 2 as well.

