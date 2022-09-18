Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 18

If you are looking for some new shows to binge as the weather starts to cool off, Netflix has you covered. For the week of September 18, Netflix is adding a new design competition show called Designing Miami, a limited series about the Thai cave rescue of a junior football team, and a new standup comedy special from Patton Oswalt.

Scroll down to see the new releases on Netflix from September 18 to September 24.

Netflix Releases | Week of September 18

Monday, September 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY The gang’s on-the-go adventures take an un-fur-gettable turn when Tag, Scooch and friends welcome a new family to Pawston and show them all around town!



Tuesday, September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver Colorado, Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream. Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer’s last temper tantrum and much more.



Wednesday, September 21

Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES Miami’s two hottest designers aren’t just competitors, they’re also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time – she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach. Juggling the needs of their deep pocketed clients, their staffs of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn’t easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor.

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.

Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES Rising talents participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico’s finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef.

The Perfumier 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie— but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told…until now. 10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation. A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control. Featuring interviews with Alexis Haines (Neiers), Nick Norgo (Prugo), Andrea Arlington, Gabrielle Hames, Audrina Patridge, and Perez Hilton.



Thursday, September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone 🇦🇺– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary.

Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY New songs and adventures await in Hansberry Heights as Karma rhymes her way through bigger challenges and shows up for her family, friends and community.

Snabba Cash: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES Tormented by memories of Salim, Leya can’t seem to escape her past as the ruthless chase for easy money continues.

Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES A Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach are trapped within Tham Luang Cave, prompting a global rescue effort. Inspired by true events.



Friday, September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM Tyler Perry’s sweeping tale of forbidden love unspools 40 years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the Deep South.

ATHENA 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos.

The Girls at the Back 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES Five women in their 30s, friends since high school, gather for their annual getaway. But this year, one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES The phishing scams of Jamtara are getting trickier by the day, as new players and shady politicians join the fray.

Lou — NETFLIX FILM A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FAMILY While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world.



Saturday, September 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM The Elric brothers’ long and winding journey comes to a close in this epic finale, where they must face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.



Netflix Departures | Week of September 18

Sunday, September 18

Dark Skies

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

