Netflix new releases: In Spaceman, Adam Sandler shows us, once again, he can act when he wants to

Netflix is on a tear lately when it comes to books that have been adapted into big, splashy productions. Days ago, for example, we got One Day — a 14-episode British series about a swoon-worthy romance adapted from the best-selling novel by David Nicholls. More adaptations of Harlan Coben thrillers are also coming to the streaming giant, as is Netflix’s long-awaited adaptation of the Chinese sci-fi novel 3 Body Problem.

March 1, meanwhile, will see the release of Spaceman, a feature film adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfař’s 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia, starring Adam Sandler in the title role. The character of Jakub that Sandler plays was orphaned as a boy and raised in the Czech countryside by his loving grandparents. Buoyed by his love of science, he grows up to be the country’s first astronaut — and, even better, he gets the chance to embark on a dangerous mission to another planet that represents a chance at the heroism he’s always dreamed of.

While he ventures into the unknown, also in a bid to wipe away the stain of his father’s history as a Communist informer, he leaves behind his wife Lenka. Their marriage, in fact, has suffered as a consequence of Jakub’s ambitions.

Carey Mulligan as Lenka and Adam Sandler as Jakub in Netflix’s “Spaceman.” Image source: Netflix

Meanwhile, in deep space, Jakub comes to realize he’s not alone on his ship. He and a giant alien spider (which might actually be imaginary) strike up a bizarre friendship, reflected in deep conversations about life and love. What all this means is that, as with many of his past films like Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, Spaceman gives Sandler a chance to remind everyone once again that he can lead an emotional, profound story.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you get a chance, by the way, check out Spaceman in a cinema near you if you can (a limited theatrical run began on Friday). Because of the engrossing and transcendent setting of space, that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Also, I can’t recommend it highly enough — the book that the movie is based on is definitely worthy of a read, particularly if you want writing that takes your breath away at times.

Adam Sandler as Jakub in Spaceman. Image source: Netflix

As for what other Netflix new releases will be available to stream over the coming days, meanwhile, some of the biggest and best titles we recommend checking out range from a new K-drama to a 2022 Best Picture Oscar winner — along with a new live-streamed Netflix event.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: Netflix has certainly given us live-streamed events before, like a Chris Rock standup special, but this weekend marks the first time the streamer is carrying a particular event live on the platform: the SAG Awards, which Netflix is carrying as part of a partnership between the streamer and the awards event — and it follows, incidentally, Netflix live-streaming the awards last year on the Netflix YouTube channel.

The awards are a celebration of the best movies and TV shows over the past year, and they’ll stream live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Release date: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 24.

The Tourist (Season 2): This next release has been praised as “flat-out terrific” by none other than Stephen King, who said after watching the first episode of season one that it’s “Exciting, suspenseful, mysterious…and full of the kindness of strangers to someone down on his luck.”

The show, starring Jamie Dorman, was actually an acquisition by Netflix (the first season aired on Max). Across the six episodes of the first season, Dornan plays a man who wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, forcing him to rely on a smattering of clues to discover his identity before his past catches up with him. In season two, he travels to Ireland in search of answers about his identity. Release date: Feb. 29.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan: Korean acting superstar Song Joong-ki leads this movie about a North Korean defector who escapes to a foreign land and comes into contact with a former national athlete who’s lost all hope to live. “Escaping from China,” Netflix explains, “North Korean defector Loh Kiwan sets out to fulfill his mother’s dying wish — to find a place where he can truly own his name and live on his own terms. He travels to Belgium to seek refugee status but ends up being in limbo with no means to make a living nor put a roof over his head.

Song Joong-ki as Loh Kiwan in the Korean Netflix drama “My Name is Loh Kiwan.” Image source: Jung Jae-gu/Netflix

“Marie, who used to represent the Belgian national shooting team and is now battling her inner demons, chances upon an exhausted Kiwan and steals his wallet. The two end up in a heated confrontation. And it’s only when Marie realizes that the wallet is the only memento left by Kiwan’s mother that they begin to be drawn to each other over their shared experiences and emotions.” Release date: March 1.

Everything Everywhere All At Once: It won seven of its 11 2022 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress — and for good reason. Everything Everywhere All At Once, with a fantastic cast led by Michelle Yeoh, is a mind-bending sci-fi drama about a Chinese-American housewife (Yeoh) who can access alternate realities. Not only does that lead to some fantastic genre-blending, but there is a beautiful, heartfelt narrative at the core of this trippy story. Now streaming.

Check out the trailers for each of the titles we’ve spotlighted below.