Marvel has a surprise coming 2 weeks before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released

November 11th is the release date for Marvel’s last MCU movie of 2022. That’s a date many MCU fans already know well, especially those who can’t wait to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and find out who will be Marvel’s next Black Panther.

Marvel is currently delivering its big marketing push for the sequel, even though Black Panther 2 sells itself at this point. It’s a movie that might do even better than the other MCU titles of the year. That means we’ll see plenty of clips and TV ads in the next few weeks, including a big reveal that might happen this weekend.

It’s not the kind of surprise you would expect, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. Mind you, some spoilers will follow below.

Who is the new Black Panther?

That’s the big question on everyone’s mind for Wakanda Forever. Chadwick Boseman died in real life a couple of years ago after a battle with cancer that was hidden from public view. Marvel chose not to recast his King T’Challa character, so Wakanda Forever will deliver a different Black Panther superhero.

We think we know who Wakanda Forever’s Black Panther will be. And most people have the same suspicion: Shuri (Letitia Wright). One of Marvel’s most recent clips might have confirmed that. Or is Marvel just trolling fans with that particular “reveal”?

Whatever the case, the new Black Panther appears to be a woman.

The other amazing characters and cameos

It’s not just the new Black Panther who we’ll meet in Wakanda Forever. The film will also introduce Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), the hero replacing Iron Man in the MCU. Riri Williams is our new Tony Stark, and we’ll see her in action before Ironheart hits Disney Plus.

We then have Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the apparent villain of Wakanda Forever. He’s another mutant who is joining the MCU. But the character might not be the film’s full-fledged villain. Instead, we might be looking at an anti-hero.

Word on the street is the real villain of Wakanda Forever is Doctor Doom. Rumors said Marvel wanted to feature the beloved villain in one of the film’s credits scenes. But newer reports say that Marvel might not show Doctor Doom in Wakanda Forever after all.

What’s the big Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveal that Marvel is teasing?

Considering the above, it sure feels like we know what to expect from Wakanda Forever. Marvel won’t show its hand, so the significant twists and turns won’t make it into the TV ads we’re about to see.

But Marvel does have one big surprise scheduled for October 28th that it’s dying to share with fans.

The studio released the clip above on social media, and it focuses on the Wakanda Forever logo. Or so you’d think. But then a mysterious “R” comes forward, making us wonder what sort of Black Panther teaser we’re looking at.

That “R” has a date: October 28th, 2022, or Friday. But Marvel isn’t about to release the film early, of course.

Instead, rumors initially that’s when Rihanna will release a brand new song that’s part of the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. As Variety reported on Wednesday, however, Rihanna’s new song for Black Panther 2 is already out.

Whatever the case, MCU fans should be looking for brand-new Wakanda Forever content this weekend.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.