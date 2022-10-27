Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s credits scene leaked and you won’t believe it

We’ve reached another critical milestone as we approach the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release: the film’s Red Carpet premiere. Reviewers have seen the sequel, so we’re starting to get the first reactions and more details about Black Panther 2. Like the fact that there’s only one credits scene at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Previous leaks claimed there would be two scenes at the end of Black Panther 2. Before we can explain, we’ll warn you that big spoilers might follow, including a description of the credits scene that Marvel featured during the premiere.

More Black Panther 2 scenes that are safe to watch

Before we get to the Wakanda Forever credits scene, you should know that Jimmy Kimmel featured three of the Wakanda Forever stars on Wednesday. That’s Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright, who play Nakia, Okoye, and Shuri, respectively.

Moreover, Jimmy Kimmel Live featured two short Wakanda Forever scenes, including one that shows Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in action.

Well, she’s not in armor yet. Riri Williams appears to be in her dorm, with Okoye and Shuri visiting her for some reason.

You can watch the entire thing below, and that’s your last chance to avoid the Wakanda Forever credits scene details.

Wakanda Forever credits scene details

Rotten Tomatoes’ Orlando Maldonado shared on Twitter that Wakanda Forever has just “ONE” mid-credits scene, which is “super sweet.”

As before, Black Panther 2 leaks said that the film would feature two credits scenes. The theatrical release that hits theaters on November 11th might still show two scenes. Marvel might want to keep the reveal in the second one secret.

The other explanation is that Marvel decided to skip the reveal in the other scene or postpone it for a future adventure. We’ll address the highly anticipated second Wakanda Forever credits scene after we explain what happens in the first.

Someone replied to Maldonado with a reveal of the scene in question. Apparently, the Wakanda Forever mid-credits shows the son of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Marvel chose not to recast the T’Challa role in Wakanda Forever. Instead, we’ll get at least one new, temporary, Black Panther. When he’s old enough, however, T’Challa’s son could follow in his father’s footsteps and become the next Black Panther.

The mysterious second Black Panther 2 credits scene

As you can see in the tweet above, the Black Panther 2 spoiler says that Doctor Doom isn’t in the movie. He’s not even mentioned in it.

Earlier Wakanda Forever leaks claimed that Doctor Doom would be the film’s real villain. The mastermind who engineers the conflict between Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Wakanda. The leaks also said that we’ll meet this highly anticipated villain in the film’s credits scenes.

The detailed plot leak from July said that Doctor Doom would appear in the first credits scene, while Nakia’s pregnancy would be featured in the second.

A few days ago, reports started pouring in claiming that Doctor Doom isn’t in Wakanda Forever. And that meant the credits scenes wouldn’t show this hotly anticipated villain.

The other, more exciting possibility is that Marvel will drop a big surprise during the theatrical release: a second credits scene. But you shouldn’t get your hopes up. We don’t need Doom in Wakanda Forever for the sequel to be a fantastic movie.

Also, let’s remember that Ant-Man had a mysterious villain whose identity we have yet to discover. And the movie worked fine without the audience finding out who the Benefactor was.

