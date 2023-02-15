Marvel already knows what the story of Spider-Man 4 will be

As the MCU’s Phase 5 kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania this weekend, Marvel fans are becoming increasingly antsy about the lack of Spider-Man news. When we last saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, he had been wiped from the mind of everyone in the MCU. The slate was effectively wiped clean in No Way Home, and neither Marvel nor Sony had anything to say about the character’s future. But as the Multiverse Saga ramps up, Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige is seemingly finally ready to start talking about Spider-Man 4.

‘We have the story’ for Spider-Man 4

In a wide-ranging interview with Entertainment Weekly this week, Feige talked about the movies and Disney Plus shows of Phase 5, Jonathan Majors’ star turn as Kang, and James Gunn taking over the DCU. EW also tried to wring some information about the next Spider-Man movie out of the CEO, and surprisingly, he did share some news.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said when EW asked him for Peter Parker updates. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

There was never much doubt that Marvel Studios and Sony would release another Spider-Man sequel as soon as there was a script worth producing. The three MCU Spider-Man movies have combined to make nearly $4 billion worldwide. Spider-Man: No Way Home alone generated over $1.9 billion, making it the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time.

Presumably, Tom Holland will return for at least one more movie, if not another trilogy. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said in an interview in 2021 that No Way Home wouldn’t be the last Spider-Man movie she’d work with Marvel on.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel,” Pascal said. “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Whether or not Tom Holland appears in one, three, or a dozen more MCU movies, it appears that Marvel Studios and Sony have settled on a story for Spider-Man 4.