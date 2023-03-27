Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon finally has a release date

Apple Original Films announced on Monday that Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon is finally coming to theaters in October. Apple is partnering with Paramount Pictures to bring the movie to a limited number of theaters on October 6 before a wide release on October 20. After its theatrical run, the movie will stream globally on Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon coming in October 2023

Director Martin Scorsese’s latest crime drama is based on David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The book investigates a series of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s.

Killers of the Flower Moon was initially set to begin filming in the summer of 2019, but a string of delays impacted the production, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal photography kicked off in February 2021, and nearly three years later, the fruits of the cast and crew’s labor will finally see the light of day this fall when the movie hits theaters.

Apple wasn’t initially involved, but when the budget ballooned to $200 million, Apple TV+ boarded to co-finance and co-distribute the movie.

Apple has yet to announce when the movie will start streaming on Apple TV+.

The cast of the movie includes Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, Robert De Niro as William Hale, Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, Jesse Plemons as Tom White, Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton, John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward, and Jason Isbell as Bill Smith.

It’s been a long time coming, but fans of Scorsese’s crime epics only have to wait a few more months to see his latest work on the big screen. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the first trailer, which should hopefully surface relatively soon.