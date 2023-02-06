Loki season 2 footage was just shown in a Disney Plus ad

Loki season 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, as Disney isn’t ready to reveal the Disney Plus premiere date for the highly anticipated story. All we know is Loki 2 will drop this summer, likely ahead of The Marvels’ release in late July. Thankfully, Super Bowl LVII is less than a week away. That’s where the first Loki season 2 trailer might premiere.

While we wait to see what sort of Marvel trailers Disney will air during the big game, we do have some early Loki 2 footage for you, courtesy of a brand new Disney Plus ad that focuses on the Hulu bundle. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was the star of a similar commercial a few weeks ago, with the actor narrating a part of that Disney Plus ad. Disney has now released the new commercial on social media, focusing on the Disney Plus/Hulu bundle. As a result, the short clip contains brief scenes from various titles that will hit the two streaming services in the near future.

What’s interesting is that Disney doesn’t mention any Marvel show in the tweet accompanying the commercial. Yet, the promo trailer contains scenes from Secret Invasion and Loki.

Secret Invasion is also an exciting upcoming Disney Plus TV show. And it’ll hit the streaming service before Loki 2. If we were to speculate, we’d say Secret Invasion might be one of the Marvel trailers Disney has prepared for next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But Secret Invasion can’t match the Loki excitement, especially considering Loki’s importance for the larger Multiverse Saga story. After all, season 1 unleashed the multiverse and the multiversal wars that will conclude with Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, Marvel’s next big Avengers movies.

As for the new Loki season 2 scenes, they’re not as revealing for the story’s plot as you might hope. The point of the 30-second Disney Plus ad is to remind customers that Disney has plenty of exciting content for its streaming service, not to reveal what to expect in any of these stories.

Nevertheless, we can see the God of Mischief using magic during a fight in one of the scenes. Another one teases the return of the Time Keepers, with Loki trying to break through some complex mosaic depicting them. We also have Loki dressed up in a tuxedo, likely talking to Mobius (Owen Wilson). Who else might he speak to? It’s also likely they’re traveling through time.

But we don’t see anyone else from the Loki season 2 cast in this Disney Plus/Hulu bundle promo. In addition to Mobius, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), and Casey (Eugene Cordero) are returning. We’ll also have Ke Huy Quan joining the MCU in Loki season 2 in an undisclosed role.

With all that in mind, we’d expect Disney to reveal the Loki season 2 premiere date soon, likely alongside the first teaser trailer for the show.