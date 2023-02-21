Loki season 2 leak gives us new details about Kang

Jonathan Majors’ Kang is the biggest attraction of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as we get our first look at an evil variant of the character. We saw the “He Who Remains” Kang in Loki season 1, but that wasn’t quite the evil villain we expected. Loki season 2 can’t ignore Kang, as that’s the biggest cliffhanger from the previous season. But an insider says that season 2 will deliver more Kang variants than you expect.

Before we continue, you should know that big spoilers might follow below, including key details from Quantumania.

We can’t talk about Loki season 2 and ignore the events in Quantumania, as the two shows are directly connected. Well, any multiverse story like Ant-Man 3 would need to tie into Loki season 1. That’s when the multiverse goes haywire.

But one of the two Quantumania credits scenes does feature Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), establishing a key link between the two stories.

Specifically, Loki and Mobius are in the audience as a certain Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) gives a presentation about time. The action goes down in the early 20th century, and Loki is visibly afraid. Not Mobius, because this variant of Kang doesn’t impress him.

Rumors said we might see Victor Timely in Loki season 2, and the Quantumania credits scene confirmed it. We have no idea how big of a role Timely will have, but Loki and Mobius will certainly be looking for Kangs, considering how season 1 ended.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

The many Kangs of Loki season 2

This brings us to the latest Comic Circus report on the matter. Alex Perez claims that Loki season 2 might feature more Kang variants than we expect.

Several sources reportedly revealed that Majors will have a bigger role in Loki season 2, as the actor will appear in at least three episodes. Season 2 will have six episodes, so Kang should appear in half of them if the information is accurate.

A source also said that we might see various Kang variants in the TV show as Loki and Mobius travel the multiverse. They’re looking for Kang variants to determine the extent of their control across time.

However, Loki season 2 should not feature the main variants of Kang who we saw in the first Quantumania credits scenes. They convened the Council of Kangs to take action against the Avengers after the apparent death of Kang the Conqueror.

However, the three main Kangs from those scenes might be referenced in Loki season 2. The interpretation of the Time Keepers story is apparently based on them.

Finally, Perez speculates that one of the Kangs we might see in Loki season 2 is Mr. Gryphon, who might have appeared in the first Quantumania credits scene. The character might be the mysterious Benefactor from Ant-Man 2, a loose end that Marvel never addressed. And he might have something to do with the Qeng Enterprise building the Loki season 1.

That’s just speculation at this point, however. As for the Loki season 2 Disney Plus release date, Marvel is yet to announce it.