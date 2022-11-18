Leak reveals a new hero who will join Marvel’s Avengers

Moon Knight is an MCU TV show unlike any other, as Marvel went out of its way to remove any big Easter eggs that would have connected the story and character with the Avengers. Marvel only snuck in deliberate details that gave us a good idea of the Moon Knight timeline and offered a key hint about the Multiverse Saga’s big villain.

Story aside, Moon Knight stands out for Oscar Isaac’s memorable performance playing several characters cohabitating the same troubled mind. That alone is a great reason to want a Moon Knight season 2, and rumors say a new season is in development. But a Marvel insider claims that the next time we see Moon Knight in action, he’ll be part of the Avengers.

Before we explain what it means, you should know that significant spoilers might follow below.

Rumored MCU Phase 6 titles

We can’t get to the insider’s Moon Knight claims before reminding you of a few massive MCU leaks that we covered recently. That’s because both concern Moon Knight and the Avengers. Not only that, but they also give us an unconfirmed timeline of MCU releases.

First, a source shared the MCU Phase 6 and Phase 7 titles with the mods of a popular Marvel spoilers subreddit. As a reminder, Marvel has only given us four Phase 6 titles. And Phase 7 is hardly official, as Marvel only covered the MCU through the end of Phase 6, which concludes with Avengers: Secret Wars.

The leak has these three entries for Phase 6, but only Kang Dynasty is a confirmed MCU project:

Spring 2025 – Midnight Sons (Series)

Spring 2025 – Moon Knight Season 2 (Series)

May 2025 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Announced

A scene from Moon Knight on Disney Plus. Image source: MARZ VFX/Marvel

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty plot leak

If the leak is accurate, we might see Moon Knight again in 2025. Midnight Sons would be a team-up project similar to the Avengers where the superhero might show up. And Moon Knight season 2 needs no explanation.

As for The Kang Dynasty, a different source posted an extensive plot leak for Avengers 5, which contains Moon Knight details.

According to that leak, Moon Knight will team up with Blade (Mahershala Ali), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and Jack (TBD) to fight Rama-Tut (TBD). This is a variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors) that Moon Knight season 1 already teased.

This leak also claims that Moon Knight will be part of the Midnight Sons team, and that’s how he ends up in Kang Dynasty.

Moon Knight in the Super Bowl trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

When will Moon Knight join the Avengers team?

YouTuber Grace Randolph said that she heard next time we see Moon Knight, he will probably be an Avenger. That implies that Moon Knight season 2 can’t hit Disney Plus before Kang Dynasty.

Randolph has been the source of several accurate MCU leaks in the past.

Another explanation is that someone will recruit Moon Knight to the Avengers team well before season 2 or Kang Dynasty. And we have rumors that say the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) will create his own Avengers team in New World Order.

That’s not to say it’ll be Sam Wilson who recruits Moon Knight. Other high-ranking Avengers might get to him before that.

Interestingly, Randolph explained that she heard a certain person “really wanted Moon Knight” to be in their Avengers scenes. She didn’t identify the actor or actress who might want Oscar Isaac on the team.

We’ll also note that Randolph’s claims and the Reddit leaks do not have to confirm each other. Randolph has previously offered accurate information about the MCU, whereas the new Reddit leaks come from unverified sources.

That said, we can’t wait for Marvel to finally connect Moon Knight to the Avengers after season 1 tried so hard to avoid any Avengers references.

