Oscar Isaac says Marvel is ‘talking about’ Moon Knight season 2

Sooner or later, we are going to see Moon Knight again in the MCU, but we still don’t know when or where. Moon Knight lead director Mohamed Diab and star Oscar Isaac hinted that a new season was in the works in August, but Marvel has yet to announce anything. Of course, the character could conceivably pop up in any upcoming MCU movie or show, but in a recent interview, Isaac shared some exciting news about Moon Knight season 2.

Speaking with ComicBook.com while promoting his new graphic novel Head Wounds: Sparrow, Isaac confirmed that he has had “conversations” with Marvel Studios about another season of Moon Knight, although there are no solid plans quite yet.

“There have been some specific conversations,” Isaac revealed during the interview. “They were pleasant. The spilling of the details is that there’s no details. We don’t know [if there will be a second season], but we’re talking about it.”

Isaac went on to explain what would compel him to don the cape once more:

Truthfully, it’s about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it’s just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into. And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It’s creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn’t wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different. Whether that’s in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it’s a standalone film or whatever it could be, I think it’s just approaching it in that kind of way. It’s the story first.

Moon Knight season 1 is streaming now on Disney Plus.

