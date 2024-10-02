Ladies and gentlemen, we have a contender for the most emotional documentary of the year

Here’s one thing about legendary composer John Williams that I don’t think a lot of people realize — and which, for me at least, is one of the most inspirational things about the man who composed the soundtrack for classic movies like Star Wars, Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, Home Alone, and so many more.

Williams, the subject of the new Disney+ documentary Music by John Williams coming on Nov. 1, was 45 years old when he scored the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope. Take a look at that age again. He was at a point in his life, in other words, when many people might feel like there’s not a whole lot left for them to discover or achieve professionally — but that moment, in fact, was a kind of jumping-off point for Williams, in terms of the monumental catalog of film music that he would go on to create. Music, of course, that’s so closely entwined with the soundtrack of both your life and mine.

About the documentary film from director Laurent Bouzereau, which will also get a limited theatrical release in cities including London, New York, and Los Angeles, Disney+ promises that it will offer a look at the life and storied career of the composer who turned 92 earlier this year. It will also feature interviews from celebrities and luminaries whose lives have been touched by his music, including Steven Spielberg (obviously), Coldplay’s Chris Martin, George Lucas (duh), Yo-Yo Ma, Seth MacFarlane, and Branford Marsalis, to name just a few.

Honestly, there are so many reasons I can’t wait for this documentary. Williams’ music touches such a nostalgic chord deep inside so many of us, for one thing, and here we have a new movie filled with nothing but the beautiful music he’s made throughout his life. It’s also quite moving to see everyone interviewed in the film explain what Williams and his music mean to them, as you can see in the trailer below. And I’ll admit it; I found myself getting a little teary-eyed in parts of the first-look footage, such as the scene with Williams and conductor Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl.

Williams has been leading the performance of his music at the venue annually for decades, but this year he wasn’t feeling physically up to the challenge. It will be so sad if his performance there captured in the Disney+ documentary is his last — but if anyone has earned the right to take a celebratory final bow, one that deserves our applause rather than our tears, it’s Williams. Bravo, maestro, bravo.