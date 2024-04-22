IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase returns on April 29: How to watch and what to expect

Nintendo just hosted its Indie World Showcase on April 17th to highlight a ton of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch this year, and Xbox appears to have paid attention. Less than two weeks later, we’re getting another indie-focused gaming event.

Xbox has announced that it will be hosting its next event, called the IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase on April 29, 2024. The event will kick off at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST and feature a slew of new announcements focused on indie game goodness.

Last year, you got a first-hand look at Karateka, Axiom Verge 2, Sea of Stars, and many other incredible games during the first IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase. Today, we’re excited to announce that the show is returning on April 29, 2024, with another batch of hotly anticipated indies for you to play across Xbox and PC.

How to watch April’s IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase

As both companies have done with tons of prior events, IGN will be streaming the IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase on YouTube. It’s likely a prerecorded event, but that’s fine! Since the event is on YouTube, the company has created a placeholder video that you can even set a reminder for.

Once the event goes live, you’ll get a push or email reminder (or both) so you don’t forget to tune in. Of course, the video will remain on YouTube as well after the event is over if you happen to miss it.

You can watch the IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase on YouTube below:

The ID@Xbox Digital Showcase will also be available in American Sign Language (ASL) which you can watch in a separate stream below:

IGN says that it will be hosting the event not just on YouTube but on all of its platforms, so you have a ton of options to watch this event. Check them all out below and choose wisely:

What to expect from April’s IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase

It’s currently unclear as to most of the games we might see at the event, but Xbox and IGN did drop some titles to get us hyped. The companies have revealed that we will get more details on Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, and Lost Records Bloom & Rage.

Since the company says that we should expect both announcements and updates, it sounds like we’ll be getting a mix of both new game reveals as well as perhaps some release dates for already announced titles. The company has also confirmed some titles will be coming to the PC in addition to the console.

The announcement of April’s IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase comes a week after Xbox revealed the next round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core in the second half of April 2024. Hopefully, some of the games highlighted at the event will also make their way to Xbox Game Pass in the future!