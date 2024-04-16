Nintendo Indie World Showcase April 2024: How to watch and what to expect

It’s time for some indie games! We’re about two months out from Nintendo’s last Direct event, which the company hosted on February 21st, so it’s about time for another event — especially one that is 100% focused on some sweet games from independent developers.

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting its next event, called the Indie World Showcase, on April 17, 2024. The event will kick off at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET and feature around 20 minutes of new trailers, gameplay, and updates on some upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch.

All of the games shown at the event will be coming to the Switch this year, so that’s exciting — no waiting years for a title you get excited about during the event!

How to watch April’s Indie World Showcase event

As the company has done with tons of its other events, Nintendo will be streaming the Indie World Showcase event on YouTube. It’s likely a prerecorded event, but that’s fine! Since the event is on YouTube, the company has created a placeholder video that you can even set a reminder for.

Once the event goes live, you’ll get a push or email reminder (or both) so you don’t forget to tune in. Of course, the video will remain on YouTube as well after the event is over if you happen to miss it.

You can watch the Indie World Showcase event on YouTube below:

What to expect from April’s Indie World Showcase

It’s currently unclear what games we might see at the event. Since the company says that we should expect both announcements and updates, it sounds like we’ll be getting a mix of both new game reveals as well as perhaps some release dates for already announced titles. Could we finally get a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Nintendo has a lot going on. Not only did the company just host a Direct event in February, but it also hosted its Mario Day last month. The company is also hard at work on the Nintendo Switch 2, but the next-generation console isn’t expected to release until March of 2025.