It’s time for our first Nintendo Direct event for 2024! We’re about three months after the company hosted its Indie Showcase event back in November of 2023 and highlighted almost twenty new and upcoming games, so it’s about time to talk even more about games.

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting its first Direct event in 2024. The event, called the Partner Showcase, will kick off on February 21, 2024. The event will kick off at 6:00 AM PT/9:00 AM ET and feature around 25 minutes of new trailers and gameplay for some upcoming games from partners for the Nintendo Switch.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

The event will be streamed live on YouTube, but the company hasn’t yet uploaded the placeholder video that you can subscribe to get a reminder when it goes live on the platform. I’ll update this post once that placeholder video shows up but in the meantime, you can always keep a tab of the Live section of the company’s official channel in your browser.

A Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.



Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

It’s currently unclear what games we might see at the event but, per Nintendo’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter), all of the games highlighted during the event will be launching in the first half of the year. Could we finally see the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 make its watch to the Switch?

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Being that the company is specifically calling this event a Partner Showcase, I’m drawn to wonder if we could get a glimpse of the first Xbox games coming to the platform. Microsoft recently hosted a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast where Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed that it would be bringing four exclusive titles to other platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Perhaps Hi-Fi Rush will finally make its debut? That game has been expected to make the leap to other platforms for a while. While Spencer would not say, the other rumored titles to make the jump to the Switch include Pentiment as well as multiplayer titles Sea of Thieves and Grounded.

Nintendo Switch 2 may be delayed to Q1 2025. Image source: Nintendo

What we don’t expect to hear much about at the event is anything related to the Nintendo Switch 2. According to a recent report, the next generation Nintendo console is now not expected to launch until sometime in 2025, so the company won’t likely say anything about it until later this year.

Whenever the Switch 2 does make its debut, it does seem that the console will be backward compatible with all of the original Switch games — both digitally and with the game cartridges. That would be a huge deal for Nintendo players since the company has been notoriously bad with backward compatibility between its console generations.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy all of the games coming to the Switch we already own in the next few months. We’ll be tuning in on the 21st and covering all of the announcements!