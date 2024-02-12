Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible with Switch games, rumor says

According to the latest rumors, we’re just weeks away from the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2. When Nintendo finally takes the wraps off of its next game console, many gamers will be anxiously awaiting confirmation that it can play Switch games as well. It would be a puzzling, unforced error if the company forced Switch owners to start from scratch with the new console, but according to a fresh leak, our game libraries are safe.

In the new episode of the O X do Controle podcast (via Universo Nintendo), content creator and game journalist PH Lutti Lippe said that the Switch 2 will have “complete backward compatibility” with the original Switch. In other words, not only will your digital library of games be playable on the Switch 2, but so will all of your Switch cartridges.

Additionally, he claims game developers can patch their Switch games to take advantage of the enhanced processing power of the next-gen console. This could be a huge boon for games like Pokémon Scarlet and Mortal Kombat 1, which struggle to run well on Switch.

As we noted in a previous article, Nintendo is no stranger to backward compatibility. GameCube games are playable on a Wii, Wii games are playable on a Wii U, GBA games can be played on a Nintendo DS, and DS games are compatible with the 3DS.

Furthermore, Nintendo has made it abundantly clear that the Switch isn’t going anywhere, even if a new console launches this year. Just last week, Nintendo raised its forecast of Switch sales in 2024 from 15 million to 15.5 million units. With backward compatibility, Switch owners would be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 whenever they like and bring their game libraries with them. Barring a major technical hurdle, it’s the obvious route for Nintendo.

As for the announcement, several sources have recently reported that Nintendo is going to pull back the curtain on the Switch 2 in March. Rumors also point to a Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase in February to discuss upcoming games, but it’s unlikely that there will be any official confirmation of the Switch 2 until next month.