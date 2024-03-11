Mario Day 2024: Game release dates, movie news, and more

Nintendo’s annual celebration of its iconic mascot, Mario, takes place every year on March 10 (Mar10, get it?), and this year was no different. On Sunday, the video game company shared a short video on YouTube full of Mario announcements, including the release dates of two highly-anticipated Switch games, a new collection of 3 classic Game Boy games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, news about the next Mario movie, and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the announcements from Sunday in case you missed them.

Paper Mario and Luigi’s Mansion

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is coming to Switch on May 23, 2024. Image source: Nintendo

Two of Nintendo’s biggest Switch releases of 2024 were given release dates on Sunday.

First up is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which is a revamped version of the beloved 2004 GameCube RPG — and the second game in the long-running Paper Mario series — with enhanced graphics and new gameplay features. The remaster launches on May 23, 2024.

Nintendo also announced that Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is making its Switch debut on June 27. The sequel was initially released on Nintendo 3DS as Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, so fans will now get a chance to play the spooky ghost-catching title on a bigger screen.

Mario’s Game Boy adventures

New Mario Game Boy games for Nintendo Switch Online. Image source: Nintendo

On March 12, Nintendo will add three of Mario’s best Game Boy adventures to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. The puzzle game Dr. Mario and the two sports games Mario Golf and Mario Tennis make a Nintendo Switch Online subscription even more tempting.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2

Chris Pratt as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Image source: Illumination

The biggest surprise was Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto appearing in the Nintendo video to reveal that “a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.” is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026, from Illumination. There was hardly a doubt that the box office behemoth that was The Super Mario Bros. Movie would get a sequel, but now we know when the animated adventures of Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom will continue.

Other announcements

Those were the highlights, but Nintendo had a few other surprises in store for Mario Day:

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t hear anything about the Switch 2 on Mario Day, but based on all of the leaks and rumors, it shouldn’t be much longer until we do.