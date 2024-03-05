Nintendo Switch Online is offering a 14-day free trial for MAR10 Day

In celebration of the upcoming MAR10 Day (March 10th), Nintendo is offering Switch owners a 14-day free trial membership to Nintendo Switch Online. What is most notable about this offer is that everyone can take advantage of it, even if they already claimed a free trial previously. If you are a lapsed member curious about what has been added or changed since you left, this is the perfect opportunity to see what you’re missing without spending a dime.

The extended free trial for Nintendo Switch Online is only available through March 17 at 11:59 PM PT, so claim yours soon if you want to give it a whirl. You’ll also need to use the trial before March 21, or you’ll miss out on your chance to try NSO for free.

Claiming the free trial is incredibly simple. Visit this page on Nintendo’s website, sign in to your Nintendo Account, and click the big “Redeem” button. You will receive a download code for your free trial. Next, head to the Nintendo eShop on your Switch, select the “Enter Code” option, and enter your download code to start your 14-day free trial.

If you aren’t sure what to do with your free trial, we have some suggestions.

First and foremost, you are going to want to download the NES and SNES apps from the eShop. They give you access to over 100 classic games, including the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, and Yoshi’s Island. We still desperately miss the Wii’s Virtual Console, but this is the next best thing for Nintendo fans.

Nintendo also notes that paid members and users on the 14-day free trial can earn My Nintendo Platinum Points by playing Super Mario World through April 1. You can redeem those points for both physical and digital goods on the My Nintendo Store.