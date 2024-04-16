What’s new on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of April 2024, and what’s leaving

We’re only halfway through April, and we’re already getting another round of title additions (and subtractions) from Xbox Game Pass. However, with every new game coming to the service, there is another game that we must say goodbye to.

In a blog post, Xbox has announced what’s new for Game Pass in the second half of April 2024. There is one game that is available to play right now, some more games that are coming throughout the rest of the month, and a number of games that are leaving the subscription service.

The announcement comes only two weeks after the company announced its first wave of updates to Game Pass in April, so this month is turning out to have a lot going on for subscribers. Let’s jump in.

Launching on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in April 2024 (Wave Two)

Here’s everything that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of April 2024:

Harold Halibut – April 16th

The first game to come out in the second half of March is Harold Halibut, which launches on Xbox Game Pass on April 16th and is available on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. This is a day-one release, meaning that the game is available on Game Pass the same day it goes on sale.

Available on day one with Game Pass! Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean. Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world in his quest to find the true meaning of ‘home’. You can learn more about Harold Halibut in Xbox Wire’s recent hands-on preview here.

Orcs Must Die! 3 – April 17th

The next game to launch in April is Orcs Must Die! 3. The title will launch on Xbox Game Pass on April 17th and will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo, or 2-player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss, and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning tower defense series.

EA Sports NHL 24 – April 18th

EA Sports NHL 24 is the next game coming to Xbox Game Pass in April. It will be available exclusively on Console via EA Play on April 18th. Sorry, Cloud and PC gamers.

Just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL 24 is coming to Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play! Members can experience authentic on-ice action and give their Ultimate Team a boost with the EA Play Mega Players Pack until May 9, containing 30 items, all Gold Players, with at least five 80+ OVR Players for Ultimate Team mode in the game.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23rd

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will launch next on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on April 23rd. This is also a day-one title, meaning that the game is available on Xbox Game Pass the same day it goes on sale.

Available on day one with Game Pass! Gather your allies for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the grand JRPG adventure. Assemble your 6-party team from a cast of over a hundred heroes and shape your destiny in this lush, hand-crafted 2.5D world brimming with war, intrigue, and magic. Manage your town of vibrant characters, play delightful mini-games, and prepare for an unforgettable narrative of boundless charm.

Another Crab’s Treasure – April 25th

The next game coming to Xbox Game Pass in April is Another Crab’s Treasure. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC and launch on the service on April 25th. This is another day-one release, meaning that the game is available on Xbox Game Pass the same day as when it goes on sale.

Available on day one with Game Pass! A soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.

Manor Lords – April 26th

The next title coming to Xbox Game Pass in April is Manor Lords. It will be available in a game preview exclusively on the PC on April 26th. This is another day-one release that is available on Xbox Game Pass the same day that it goes on sale.

Available on day one with Game Pass! Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles and complex economic and social simulations. Rule your lands as a medieval lord — the seasons pass, the weather changes and cities rise and fall.

Have A Nice Death – April 30th

Have A Nice Death will also launch on Xbox Game Pass to close out the month of April. The game will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC and launch on April 30th.

In this darkly charming 2D action roguelike, play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls – and his vacation plans. Grab your trusty scythe and show your employees who’s boss.

Launching on Xbox Game Pass Core in April 2024 (Wave Two)

In addition to all of the above games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there are also some new games coming to the Xbox Game Pass Core catalog in the second half of April.

Deep Rock Galactic – April 23rd

The first game coming to Xbox Game Pass Core is Deep Rock Galactic. The title will be available on April 23rd.

DEEP ROCK GALACTIC is a co-op-first sci-fi FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete – April 23rd

The next title coming to Xbox Game Pass Core is Superhot: Mind Control Delete. The game will be available on the service on April 23rd.

Time moves only when you move. Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.

Wreckfest – April 23rd

The last title coming to Xbox Game Pass Core in April is Wreckfest. The game will launch on the service on April 23rd.

Break the rules and take full-contact racing to the limit with Wreckfest! Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend!

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30th

With new games being added, there will also be games that we lose. The following games will removed from Xbox Game Pass on April 30, 2024:

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports NHL 22 (Console)

Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pikuniku (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While we say goodbye to a few games, we’re getting a sweet deal on the other side. There’s a lot to play for the rest of April!