What’s new on Xbox Game Pass in April 2024, and what’s leaving

It feels like we just went through a ton of new games in March, but the Xbox Game Pass train doesn’t stop chugging along. It’s April 2nd, and since Microsoft didn’t want anyone confused on April Fool’s Day, the company is back with the next round of games that are coming (and leaving) the subscription service.

In a blog post, Xbox has announced what’s new for Game Pass in the first half of April 2024. There is one game that is available to play right now, some more games that are coming throughout the rest of the month, and a number of games that are leaving the subscription service.

Let’s jump in!

Launching on Xbox Game Pass in April 2024

Here’s everything that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of April 2024:

Superhot: Mind Control Delete – April 2nd

The first game to come out in April on Game Pass is Superhot: Mind Control Delete, which launches on April 2nd and is available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Returning to the Game Pass library today, Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for much longer than ever before.

LEGO 2K Drive – April 3rd

On April 3rd, LEGO 2K Drive will launch on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud and Console. Sorry, PC players.

Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!

Lil Gator Game – April 4th

Lil Gator Game is the next game coming to Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC on April 4th.

Who wouldn’t want to be an adorable Lil Gator? Embark on a cute “lil” quest, discovering new friends, and uncovering everything its island has to offer. Climb, swim, glide, and slide your way into the hearts of the many different characters you meet along the way in this adorable open-world adventure!

EA Sports PGA Tour – April 4th

Lil Gator Game isn’t the only title launching on Game Pass on April 4th. EA Sports PGA Tour will also launch on Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on that date. It will be available on Cloud, PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

EA Sports PGA Tour is coming to The Play List with PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play. Become a Major champion, tee off on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National, along with three new 2024 Major host courses.

Kona – April 9th

Kona is the next title launching on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on Cloud and Console and launch on the service on April 9th.

Another game is making a return to the Game Pass library! A strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake. Step into the shoes of a detective to explore the eerie village, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive in this chilly, interactive tale you won’t soon forget.

Botany Manor – April 9th

Botany Manor is the next title coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 9th. It will be available on Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This is a Day One release!

Explore the historic manor home of retired botanist Arabella Greene, who has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten flora that require special conditions to help them bloom. Unlock new seeds, look for clues in the items scattered around the residence, and solve each gardening puzzle to revive these plants.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – April 11th

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition will launch on Game Pass on April 11th. The game will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

Harold Halibut – April 16th

Harold Halibut will launch as a Day One release on April 16th and will be available on Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean. Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world in his quest to find the true meaning of ‘home’. You can learn more about Harold Halibut in Xbox Wire’s recent hands-on preview here.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15th

With new games being added, there will also be games that we lose. The following games will removed from Xbox Game Pass on April 15, 2024:

Amnesia Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Phantom Abyss (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Research and Destroy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While we say goodbye to three games, we’re getting a sweet deal on the other side. There’s a lot to play to kick off the month of April!