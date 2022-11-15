Hulu + Live TV adds 14 new channels to its lineup

Hulu announced on Monday that it will be expanding its lineup of live TV channels over the next few weeks. In all, Hulu + Live TV is adding 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, and Comedy.TV. With the expansion, a Hulu + Live TV subscription will now include more than 85 live TV channels in total.

Hulu added the first two channels — The Weather Channel and Comedy.TV — on November 1. Three more channels arrived on the live TV service this week: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mystery, and Hallmark Drama. You will need to pay for the Entertainment Add-on ($7.99/month) in order to watch Hallmark Drama.

The following live channels will be available on Hulu + Live TV on December 1:

Vevo Pop – Vevo Pop features 24/7 programming of the latest top charting music videos from the biggest Pop artists, such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more.

– Vevo Pop features 24/7 programming of the latest top charting music videos from the biggest Pop artists, such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more. Vevo Hip-Hop – Curated by Vevo’s in-house experts, Vevo Hip-Hop showcases the best music videos from trap to rap, including artists such as Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and more.

– Curated by Vevo’s in-house experts, Vevo Hip-Hop showcases the best music videos from trap to rap, including artists such as Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and more. Vevo Country – Vevo Country boasts nothing but 24/7 hit music videos from the biggest Country artists, from Luke Combs to Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown.

– Vevo Country boasts nothing but 24/7 hit music videos from the biggest Country artists, from Luke Combs to Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown. Vevo ‘80s – Tune in to Vevo ‘80s to enjoy music videos from your favorite ‘80s artists across all genres, from Bon Jovi, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper and more.

– Tune in to Vevo ‘80s to enjoy music videos from your favorite ‘80s artists across all genres, from Bon Jovi, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper and more. Vevo ‘90s – From grunge to gangsta to boy bands, the biggest music videos of the ‘90s are found here. Artists featured on Vevo ‘90s include Nirvana, Mariah Carey, TLC, Backstreet Boys, and more.

– From grunge to gangsta to boy bands, the biggest music videos of the ‘90s are found here. Artists featured on Vevo ‘90s include Nirvana, Mariah Carey, TLC, Backstreet Boys, and more. Vevo Holiday – Vevo’s largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night”, to holiday classics, such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Let It Snow!”, and newer hits, such as “Mistletoe” and “Santa Tell Me.”

– Vevo’s largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night”, to holiday classics, such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Let It Snow!”, and newer hits, such as “Mistletoe” and “Santa Tell Me.” TheGrio Television Network – A television network bringing viewers award-winning television shows, movies, sports, news, documentaries, and specials focusing on the African American consumer.

A television network bringing viewers award-winning television shows, movies, sports, news, documentaries, and specials focusing on the African American consumer. JusticeCentral.TV – A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world’s biggest trials.

A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world’s biggest trials. The Weather Channel en Español – America’s first and only Spanish-language version of the iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology.

The new channels might help to dampen the blow of the upcoming price hike for Hulu + Live TV. As of December 8, the new Hulu + Live TV basic plan will feature the ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu plans for $69.99/month.

Existing subscribers can keep their legacy plan for $74.99/month, which includes Disney Plus without ads. Finally, the premium plan with Hulu (No Ads) will cost $82.99/month.

