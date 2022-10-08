New on Hulu: All the new movies and shows (October 2022)

As always, Hulu has an interesting mix of original content, licensed shows, and great movies arriving in the month of October 2022.

New on Hulu in October are a ton of anime series new and old, including Berserk: The Golden Age Arc, My Hero Academia season 6, the second part of Spy x Family season 1, Mob Psycho 100 III, and Chainsaw Man. Hulu also stole Schitt’s Creek from Netflix.

If you want to give Hulu a try, head to this page to sign up for a free trial.

New on Hulu in October 2022

Streaming October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)



Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)



Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)



The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

Streaming October 2

Red Election: Complete Season 1

Streaming October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018)

Streaming October 4

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

Streaming October 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

Streaming October 6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

Streaming October 7

Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

Streaming October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

Streaming October 10

Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Streaming October 11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021)

Streaming October 12

After (2019)

Streaming October 14

Rosaline (2022)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

Streaming October 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Streaming October 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Streaming October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!

Streaming October 18

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes

Streaming October 20

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021)

Streaming October 21

Matriarch (2022)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

Streaming October 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Streaming October 24

Beba (2021)

Streaming October 25

The French Dispatch (2021)

Streaming October 29

Clean (2021)

Streaming October 31

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Leaving Hulu in October 2022

Leaving October 2

Ma Ma (2015)

Leaving October 10

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Superpower Dogs (2019)

Leaving October 14

Bad Roomies (2015)

The Escort (2016)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Leaving October 15

Songbird (2020)

Leaving October 17

Friend Request (2016)

Leaving October 20

Totally Under Control (2020)

Leaving October 22

In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)

Leaving October 28

Bad Therapy (2020)

Leaving October 30

The Social Network (2010)

Leaving October 31

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Cast Away (2000)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

The Debt (2011)

Detroit (2017)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)

Duplicity (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Godsend (2004)

Green Zone (2010)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hook (1991)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

In Time (2011)

Independence Day (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Let Me In (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lucky (2017)

Man On Fire (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Men of Honor (2000)

Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)

Moneyball (2011)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (2022)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Ricochet (1991)

The Roommate (2011)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

Source Code (2011)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)

Swimfan (2002)

Switch (1991)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tomcats (2001)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volunteers (1985)

Volver (2006)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

Wetlands (2019)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Keep scrolling to see everything that came and went on Hulu last month.

New on Hulu in September 2022

Streaming September 1



The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Bloods: Season 2B

Born This Way: Complete Season 1

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1

The Cars That Made America: Complete Season 1

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1

City Confidential: Complete Season 1

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 3

Crime 360: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2

Divided States: Complete Season 1

Dog the Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 2

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1

Food Porn: Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2

Found: Complete Season 1

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1

The Haunting of: Complete Season 1

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Season 4

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 2

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2

Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty: Complete Season 1

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1

Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1

The Machines That Built the World: Complete Season 1

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1

Mobsters: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Complete Season 1

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1

Sell This House: Complete Season 1

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Swamp People: Complete Season 10

Taking the Stand S1

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1

The Toys That Built the World: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Robot and Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won’t Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Streaming September 2

Cuttputlli (2022)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)

Streaming September 3

Active Measures (2018)

Streaming September 4

Stratton (2017)

Streaming September 5

You’re Not You (2014)

Streaming September 6

Petite Maman (2021)

Streaming September 7

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)

Streaming September 8

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

Streaming September 9

Wild Horses (2015)

Streaming September 10

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere

The Last Victim (2022)

Streaming September 11

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)

Streaming September 12

Monarch: Series Premiere

The Grand Seduction (2013)

Streaming September 13

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

Streaming September 14

The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

The Come Up: Series Premiere

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021)

Streaming September 15

2 Days in New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It a Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Streaming September 16

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Streaming September 19

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Streaming September 20

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

Streaming September 21

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere

Streaming September 22

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Streaming September 23

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

Streaming September 24

Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere

Dinner in America (2020)

Streaming September 26

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Premiere

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

A Chiara (2021)

Streaming September 27

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Streaming September 28

The D’Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere

Streaming September 30

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere

Leaving Hulu in September 2022

Leaving September 5



Awoken (2019)

Storks (2016)

Leaving September 7

La La Land (2016)

Leaving September 9

Prisoners (2013)

Leaving September 12

Colette (2018)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Leaving September 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Ozzy (2016)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Serena (2014)

Leaving September 18

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20

Life of Kyle: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11

The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1

Top Chef: Seasons 1-18

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8

Leaving September 19

The Haunted (2020)

Southbound (2015)

Leaving September 29

Across The Line (2015)

Leaving September 30

127 Hours (2010)

21 (2008)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bugsy (1991)

Cadillac Records (2008)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Contraband (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death Race (2008)

Dick (1999)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

First Knight (1995)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone (2012)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hysteria (2012)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Little Richard (2000)

Looper (2012)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Next Level (2019)

Nim’s Island (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Post Grad (2009)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rise (2022)

Sex Ed (2014)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3 (2010)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Swimming for Gold (2020)

Taxi (1998)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Van Helsing (2004)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Working Girl (1988)

That’s everything coming and going on Hulu in September 2022. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials.