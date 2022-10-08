New on Hulu: All the new movies and shows (October 2022)

As always, Hulu has an interesting mix of original content, licensed shows, and great movies arriving in the month of October 2022.
New on Hulu in October are a ton of anime series new and old, including Berserk: The Golden Age Arc, My Hero Academia season 6, the second part of Spy x Family season 1, Mob Psycho 100 III, and Chainsaw Man. Hulu also stole Schitt’s Creek from Netflix.
If you want to give Hulu a try, head to this page to sign up for a free trial.
New on Hulu in October 2022
Streaming October 1
- Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
- Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)
- A River Runs Through It (1992)
- The ABCs Of Death (2012)
- The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
- About Time (2013)
- The Abyss (1989)
- After Midnight (2019)
- The Age Of Innocence (1993)
- Aliens In The Attic (2009)
- All About My Mother (1999)
- All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
- America’s Sweethearts (2001)
- American Ultra (2015)
- An American Citizen (1992)
- As Above, So Below (2014)
- Bad Milo! (2013)
- Beerfest (2006)
- Beyond JFK (1991)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade 2 (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Broken Embraces (2009)
- Casino (1995)
- Catch and Release (2006)
- Cedar Rapids (2011)
- Charlotte (2021)
- The Covenant (2006)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Dear White People (2014)
- Desperado (1995)
- The Devil Has A Name (2019)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
- Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
- Don’t Say A Word (2001)
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
- El Chicano (2018)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
- Fired Up! (2009)
- Fright Night (2011)
- The Fugitive (1993)
- The Gallows (2015)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
- Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
- Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
- Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
- Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
- Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
- Grandma’s Boy (2006)
- The Green Hornet (2011)
- The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Honeymoon (2014)
- How to be Single (2016)
- The Hulk (2003)
- I Saw The Devil (2010)
- It Might Get Loud (2008)
- Jack And Diane (2012)
- Layer Cake (2005)
- Let Me In (2010)
- Like Mike (2002)
- Looper (2012)
- Lords of Dogtown (2005)
- Marrowbone (2017)
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
- Monster House (2006)
- The Mortal Instruments (2013)
- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
- The New Age (1994)
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
- Piranha 3-D (2010)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Q & A (1990)
- Robin Hood (2010)
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
- The Roommate (2011)
- Salt (2010)
- Satanic (2016)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- The Skin I Live In (2011)
- Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
- Splinter (2008)
- Spy Next Door (2010)
- Stripper (1986)
- Sunchaser (1996)
- That Night (1993)
- Todo Cambia (2000)
- The Transporter (2002)
- Turtle Beach (1992)
- Twister (1996)
- Tyrel (2018)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- Undercover Brother (2002)
- V/H/S (2012)
- V/H/S 2 (2013)
- V/H/S: Viral (2014)
- Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
- Winchester (2018)
- The Wheel (2021)
- Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)
- X-Men (2000)
- XX (2017)
Streaming October 2
- Red Election: Complete Season 1
Streaming October 3
- A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere
- Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series
- RBG (2018)
Streaming October 4
- The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18
Streaming October 5
- Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
- Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)
Streaming October 6
- Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere
- SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
Streaming October 7
- Hellraiser (2022)
- Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
- Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
Streaming October 9
- To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere
Streaming October 10
- Grimcutty (2022)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Streaming October 11
- Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Antlers (2021)
Streaming October 12
- After (2019)
Streaming October 14
- Rosaline (2022)
- Dashcam (2021)
- Pil’s Adventure (2021)
- See For Me (2021)
Streaming October 15
- Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
- My Friend Dahmer (2017)
- Poetic Justice (1993)
- The Boy Downstairs (2017)
Streaming October 16
- Being Flynn (2012)
- Benediction (2021)
- Sinister 2 (2015)
Streaming October 17
- The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
Streaming October 18
- Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes
Streaming October 20
- Annabelle: Creation (2017)
- Bitterbrush (2021)
Streaming October 21
- Matriarch (2022)
- Abandoned (2022)
- Wyrm (2022)
Streaming October 22
- The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Streaming October 24
- Beba (2021)
Streaming October 25
- The French Dispatch (2021)
Streaming October 29
- Clean (2021)
Streaming October 31
- Crimes of the Future (2022)
- The Way Way Back (2013)
Leaving Hulu in October 2022
Leaving October 2
- Ma Ma (2015)
Leaving October 10
- Infamous (2020)
- Savage Youth (2018)
- Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
- Superpower Dogs (2019)
Leaving October 14
- Bad Roomies (2015)
- The Escort (2016)
- High Strung (2016)
- It Came from the Desert (2017)
- Main Street (2010)
- Serious Moonlight (2009)
- Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
- Zero Days (2016)
Leaving October 15
- Songbird (2020)
Leaving October 17
- Friend Request (2016)
Leaving October 20
- Totally Under Control (2020)
Leaving October 22
- In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)
Leaving October 28
- Bad Therapy (2020)
Leaving October 30
- The Social Network (2010)
Leaving October 31
- Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
- Alien v. Predator (2004)
- Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Black Swan (2010)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)
- Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Dan In Real Life (2007)
- The Debt (2011)
- Detroit (2017)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)
- Duplicity (2009)
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters II (1989)
- Godsend (2004)
- Green Zone (2010)
- Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
- Hook (1991)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part II (2007)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
- In Time (2011)
- Independence Day (1996)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- The Leisure Seeker (2018)
- Let Me In (2010)
- Little Fockers (2010)
- Lucky (2017)
- Man On Fire (2004)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- Meet The Fockers (2004)
- Meet The Parents (2000)
- Men of Honor (2000)
- Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)
- Moneyball (2011)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
- Nurse 3-D (2014)
- The Object of My Affection (1998)
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (2022)
- Poetic Justice (1993)
- Predator (1987)
- Predator II (1990)
- Predators (2010)
- Radio (2003)
- The Replacement Killers (1998)
- Ricochet (1991)
- The Roommate (2011)
- Shame (2011)
- Simply Irresistible (1999)
- The Sixth Man (1997)
- Source Code (2011)
- Step Up Revolution (2012)
- Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)
- Swimfan (2002)
- Switch (1991)
- Synecdoche, New York (2008)
- Tomcats (2001)
- Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- Volunteers (1985)
- Volver (2006)
- Wanderlust (2012)
- War Horse (2011)
- Wetlands (2019)
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
Keep scrolling to see everything that came and went on Hulu last month.
New on Hulu in September 2022
Streaming September 1
- The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3
- A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
- Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1
- Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1
- Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2
- Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1
- America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3
- American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4
- American Ripper: Complete Season 1
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16
- Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1
- Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9
- Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1
- Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1
- Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1
- Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1
- Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1
- Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Bloods: Season 2B
- Born This Way: Complete Season 1
- Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1
- The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1
- The Cars That Made America: Complete Season 1
- Catering Wars: Complete Season 1
- City Confidential: Complete Season 1
- Counting Cars: Complete Season 2
- Court Cam: Complete Season 1
- Court Cam: Complete Season 2
- Court Cam: Complete Season 3
- Crime 360: Complete Season 1
- Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
- Dance Moms: Complete Season 5
- Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1
- Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
- The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1
- Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1
- Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1
- Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2
- Divided States: Complete Season 1
- Dog the Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1
- The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1
- Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1
- Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1
- Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1
- Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
- The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1
- Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1
- Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1
- Flip This House: Complete Season 2
- Flip This House: Complete Season 3
- Flip Wars: Complete Season 1
- Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1
- Food Porn: Complete Season 1
- Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2
- Found: Complete Season 1
- Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1
- Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Complete Season 1
- Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1
- Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2
- Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1
- Glam Masters: Complete Season 1
- Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1
- Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Haunted History: Complete Season 1
- The Haunting of: Complete Season 1
- Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1
- Hoarders: Complete Season 4
- How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1
- The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1
- Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
- Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)
- Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)
- I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1
- I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1
- I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1
- I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1
- I Survived: Complete Season 1
- I Survived: Complete Season 2
- Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1
- Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2
- Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1
- Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1
- Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty: Complete Season 1
- JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1
- Kingpin: Complete Season 1
- Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
- Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1
- The Machines That Built the World: Complete Season 1
- Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1
- Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9
- Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7
- Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7
- Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1
- Married at First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1
- Married at First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2
- Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1
- The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1
- The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1
- Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1
- Mobsters: Complete Season 1
- MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
- Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Obsessed: Complete Season 1
- Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Complete Season 1
- Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14
- The Rap Game: Complete Season 1
- Sell This House: Complete Season 1
- Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Storage Wars: Complete Season 12
- Swamp People: Complete Season 10
- Taking the Stand S1
- The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1
- The Toys That Built the World: Complete Season 1
- TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1
- Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1
- Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2
- World Food Championships: Complete Season 1
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
- A La Mala (2015)
- About Last Night (1986)
- The American (2010)
- American Pie (1999)
- American Pie 2 (2001)
- American Wedding (2003)
- American Reunion (2012)
- American Rapstar (2020)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Anais in Love (2021)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Big (1988)
- Breaking Up (1997)
- Chronicle (2012)
- Cliffhanger (1993)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Diggers (2006)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Drive Angry 3D (2011)
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
- Fight Club (1999)
- The Fisher King (1991)
- Get Smart (2008)
- The Good Shepherd (2006)
- The Gospel (2005)
- He Got Game (1998)
- High-rise (2015)
- The Hitcher (1986)
- Hook (1991)
- Hope Floats (1998)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part II (2007)
- I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)
- Jessabelle (2014)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
- Little Fockers (2010)
- Lost In Space (1998)
- The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- Maverick (1994)
- Meet the Fockers (2004)
- Meet the Parents (2000)
- Multiplicity (1996)
- Nell (1994)
- Nine Months (1995)
- Notes on a Scandal (2006)
- Open Water (2004)
- The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
- Robot and Frank (2012)
- Roll Bounce (2005)
- Short Circuit (1986)
- Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
- The Social Network (2010)
- Straw Dogs (2011)
- Stripes (1981)
- Tell It to the Bees (2018)
- This Is 40 (2012)
- The Three Musketeers (2011)
- Tigerland (2000)
- True Lies (1994)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
- Unplugging (2021)
- Van Helsing (2004)
- We Bought a Zoo (2010)
- Won’t Back Down (2012)
- Year One (2009)
- Young Guns (1988)
- Young Guns II (1990)
Streaming September 2
- Cuttputlli (2022)
- A Cat in Paris (2010)
- Ernest & Celestine (2012)
- Lupin III: The First (2019)
- Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)
- White Snake (2019)
Streaming September 3
- Active Measures (2018)
Streaming September 4
- Stratton (2017)
Streaming September 5
- You’re Not You (2014)
Streaming September 6
- Petite Maman (2021)
Streaming September 7
- Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- The Cove (2009)
- Racing Extinction (2015)
Streaming September 8
- Wedding Season: Complete Season 1
- The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Among the Shadows (2019)
- Half Magic (2018)
Streaming September 9
- Wild Horses (2015)
Streaming September 10
- Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere
- The Last Victim (2022)
Streaming September 11
- In Dubious Battle (2016)
- Dirty Weekend (2015)
Streaming September 12
- Monarch: Series Premiere
- The Grand Seduction (2013)
Streaming September 13
- Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)
Streaming September 14
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
- The Come Up: Series Premiere
- Higher Power (2018)
- The Last Duel (2021)
Streaming September 15
- 2 Days in New York (2012)
- Alan Partridge (2013)
- Cosmos (2019)
- The Dustwalker (2020)
- Freakonomics (2010)
- I Give It a Year (2013)
- Lost Girls (2022)
- Love, Simon (2018)
- The Mandela Effect (2019)
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
- Red Dog (2019)
- The Rest of Us (2019)
- This Mountain Life (2018)
Streaming September 16
- Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
- I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)
Streaming September 19
- Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Streaming September 20
- Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- 9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere
- The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere
- Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)
Streaming September 21
- The Resident: Season 6 Premiere
Streaming September 22
- The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere
- Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere
- Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 5 Premiere
- The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere
- Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere
- Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
- The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere
- Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Streaming September 23
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
Streaming September 24
- Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere
- Dinner in America (2020)
Streaming September 26
- Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Premiere
- Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere
- Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere
- The Great North: Season 3 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere
- A Chiara (2021)
Streaming September 27
- Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Streaming September 28
- The D’Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
- Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere
- The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere
Streaming September 30
- Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere
- Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere
- Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere
- Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere
Leaving Hulu in September 2022
Leaving September 5
- Awoken (2019)
- Storks (2016)
Leaving September 7
- La La Land (2016)
Leaving September 9
- Prisoners (2013)
Leaving September 12
- Colette (2018)
- Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Leaving September 14
- A Long Way Down (2014)
- A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)
- Blade of the Immortal (2017)
- Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
- Ozzy (2016)
- The Seat Filler (2004)
- Serena (2014)
Leaving September 18
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20
- Life of Kyle: Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11
- The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1
- Top Chef: Seasons 1-18
- Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8
Leaving September 19
- The Haunted (2020)
- Southbound (2015)
Leaving September 29
- Across The Line (2015)
Leaving September 30
- 127 Hours (2010)
- 21 (2008)
- American Pie (1999)
- American Pie 2 (2001)
- American Wedding (2003)
- American Reunion (2012)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Big Trouble in Little China (1986)
- Black Knight (2001)
- Bogus (1996)
- Bride Wars (2009)
- Bugsy (1991)
- Cadillac Records (2008)
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
- Closed Circuit (2013)
- Conspiracy Theory (1997)
- Contraband (2012)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Death Race (2008)
- Dick (1999)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- First Knight (1995)
- Fly Away Home (1996)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Gone (2012)
- Groundhog Day (1993)
- Hysteria (2012)
- Instructions Not Included (2013)
- Joy Ride (2001)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Kindergarten Cop (1990)
- Kindred Spirits (2019)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Knowing (2009)
- Little Richard (2000)
- Looper (2012)
- The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
- Milk (2008)
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Next Level (2019)
- Nim’s Island (2008)
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
- Post Grad (2009)
- The Professional (1994)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Rachel Getting Married (2008)
- Reign Over Me (2007)
- Rise (2022)
- Sex Ed (2014)
- Sexy Beast (1999)
- The Sitter (2010)
- Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
- Sorry to Bother You (2018)
- Step Up (2006)
- Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
- Step Up 3 (2010)
- Superhero Movie (2008)
- Swimming for Gold (2020)
- Taxi (1998)
- This Is 40 (2012)
- The Tourist (2010)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- The Two Faces of January (2014)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)
- Urban Legend (1998)
- Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)
- Van Helsing (2004)
- What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)
- Wolves at the Door (2016)
- Working Girl (1988)
That’s everything coming and going on Hulu in September 2022. Check back next month for more new movies, shows, and specials.