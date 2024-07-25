How to stream the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony on Friday

Barring another global catastrophe, the 2024 Summer Olympics are set to take place in France this year. There will be hundreds of events to tune in for over the next few weeks, but it all starts with the Opening Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, July 26.

According to NBC’s Olympics website, the Opening Ceremony will last over three hours, with a preview set to air on NBC starting at 12 p.m. ET. The Opening Ceremony is always a spectacle, but the Paris event is especially noteworthy for being the first to take place outside of a stadium. Athletes will travel in boats down the Seine and arrive at the Trocadéro.

If you want to watch along live, there are plenty of ways to do so, no matter which device you’re using. Below, we’ll walk you through how to watch the Opening Ceremony.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

If you don’t have cable or an internet TV service like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, the easiest way to watch the 2024 Summer Games is on Peacock. If you want to watch along live, you can either sign up for Peacock’s Premium plan or Premium Plus plan. Both plans will let you watch the Opening Ceremony, Closing Ceremony, and every event.

If you have cable or an internet TV service, you can tune in to NBC for the Opening Ceremony. You can also use a cable login to stream at NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, on the NBC app, or on the NBC Olympics app. The apps are free on iOS and Android.

We don’t know exactly what to expect in terms of performances, as the organizers are hoping to surprise viewers from afar and attendees in Paris once the ceremony begins. What we do know is that a stunning 3,000 artists are going to take part in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, with hundreds of dancers on every bridge along the parade route.