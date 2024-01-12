How to get 12 free Nintendo Switch games to ring in 2024

What better way to start a new year than by growing your collection of Nintendo Switch games without spending a dime? On Thursday, publisher QubicGames launched a new giveaway, and as with its previous promotions, this is a great way to expand your Switch game library quickly. Here’s what you need to do to get 12 free Switch games this month.

The first step is to buy one of 16 QubicGames titles from the Nintendo eShop between now and January 15. You will have to own at least one of these games to participate, but here’s the good news: They’re all on sale for $0.49 to owners of Coloring Book, Robonauts, Pocket Mini Golf, or Puzzle Book. Coloring Book is free to download, so we recommend that one.

Once you’ve downloaded Coloring Book, buy one of the following Switch games:

As long as you own any of the games on that list, you’ll be able to participate in the giveaway. It will kick off with Pocket Mini Golf 2 on January 15, then Good Night, Knight on January 16. The publisher will give away one game every day until January 24, and then two more on January 25. That’s 12 games in all, all for less than a dollar.

No, you won’t be getting any Zelda or Mario games by participating in this giveaway, but there will be a solid selection of smaller titles to enjoy. Good Night, Knight is one that I’m particularly looking forward to checking out when it goes free next week.