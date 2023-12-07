Running low on funds after Black Friday and holiday shopping, but still want some new games to play? You need to check out the latest giveaway from No Gravity Games. From December 11 to December 20, the publisher is giving away 11 free Switch games on the Nintendo eShop for its Switchmas Wonderland Christmas giveaway.

As with the Halloween giveaway, you’ll need to own at least one Switch game from No Gravity to participate. If you downloaded any of the free games during the last giveaway, you are set. If not, you can sign up for the No Gravity Games newsletter to receive a free game for the Switch. You can also just buy one of their games on the Nintendo eShop.

Now that you own a game from the publisher, the next step is to download the game of the day every day from December 11 to December 20. You can only grab the latest game for free if you own every free game up to that point. If you miss a day or two, you can still catch up if you buy every previous game, and then the latest game will be free to download. The previous games will be on sale at a discounted price to make catching up a bit easier.

Unlike last time, the publisher hasn’t provided any hints about which Switch games will be free. There might be some overlap with the October giveaway, but No Gravity Games has published 40 titles for Switch, so we won’t know for sure until December 11.

These were the games in the October giveaway: Creepy Tale, Inner Voices, Pandemic Shooter, Body of Evidence, /Connection Haunted, Dream Alone, and Creepy Tale 2.

As we noted with the previous giveaway, there is growing evidence that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible with the original Switch. If that ends up being the case, this should be a great way to build out your digital library before you upgrade.