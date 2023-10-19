How to get 7 Nintendo Switch games for free from October 25-31

This has been an outstanding year for video games but also a ridiculously expensive one if you purchased several of those games at full price. This month alone has seen the arrivals of Forza Motorsport, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. If your wallet is tapped out, you’ll be happy to know that indie publisher No Gravity Games is giving away seven Nintendo Switch games for free to celebrate Halloween, but there’s a trick to getting them all.

In order to participate in this giveaway, you need to own at least one Switch title from No Gravity. The good news is that most of the publisher’s games are on sale on the eShop right now. In fact, you might already own a game or two from No Gravity, but if not, just snag one for $1.99 to take advantage of the freebies in the coming days. You can also sign up for the No Gravity Games newsletter to receive a free game for the Switch.

Now that you own a game from the publisher, the next step is to download the game of the day every day from October 25 to October 31. You can only get the next game for free if you own the game from the previous day. If you miss a day, you could still catch up if you buy that game (at a discount), at which point the latest game will be free to download.

The selection is still a mystery, but No Gravity says they will be horror games. Some of the scary horror games in the publisher’s portfolio include Apparition, Connection Haunted, Dream Alone, Body of Evidence, Creepy Tale, and Creepy Tale 2.

We are still not sure if the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible with the Switch. If it is, this could be a great way to expand your digital library before you upgrade next year. Either way, you can play a bunch of new games without spending a dime.