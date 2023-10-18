Switch 2 excitement builds after Nintendo removes original Switch trailer

Nearly seven years ago, Nintendo shared a trailer on YouTube revealing the Switch. There was not a press conference or even a livestream — just a trailer showcasing the hybrid design of the new console. Eventually, that trailer racked up over 50 million views, making it the second most-watched video on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. But earlier this week, Nintendo made the trailer private, and it has fans curious if Switch 2 news is coming soon.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The disappearance of the trailer was first reported on the ResetEra forums (via Kotaku). As the original poster notes, it’s possible (or perhaps even likely) that this is nothing more than a music licensing issue. The original trailer features the song Ha Ha Ha Ha (Yeah) by White Denim, and Nintendo certainly didn’t license the song in perpetuity.

The trailer would have been up for seven years as of this Friday, October 20, so Nintendo may just have wanted to get ahead of any potential problems by making the video private. There’s a chance that the video will reappear with new music in the coming days.

In the meantime, GameSpot’s reupload of the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer is still up:

That said, it’s way more fun to assume that this has something to do with the impending arrival of the Switch 2. Nintendo does as good of a job as any company of keeping its announcements under wraps, but the rumor mill has been churning. In recent weeks, we’ve seen the prospective rough draft of the Switch 2’s design, a leak concerning the next-gen console’s price and release date, and some hints about the power of the Switch 2.

At this point, I would be shocked if the reveal of the Switch 2 didn’t happen within the next year. Sadly, the chances of that reveal coming in the next few weeks are slim. After all, Nintendo still has several major Switch releases to promote, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG this fall, as well as Princess Peach: Showtime! next spring.

Plus, Nintendo has made it abundantly clear on more than one occasion that it has no plans to announce new hardware this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2024. Sure, Nintendo might be trying to throw us off the scent, but spring 2024 is likely the earliest that we’ll hear anything official about the Switch 2. But that won’t stop the leaks.