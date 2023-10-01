5 biggest game releases of October 2023

It’s officially the busiest month of the year for new video games. Even if you have the budget to pick up most of these titles, you almost certainly don’t have enough time to play them all. Over the course of just 15 days, we’re getting a new Assassin’s Creed, a new Forza, a new Sonic, a new Spider-Man, and a new 2D Mario. No matter which consoles you own, there’s something worth playing this month, so carve out plenty of time for gaming in October.

Best new game releases of October 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Release date : October 5

: October 5 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

If you aren’t a fan of the seemingly endless open worlds of recent Assassin’s Creed games, Mirage might be the perfect re-entry point for you. Unlike Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, the latest title features a more compact setting and shifts the focus back to stealth, parkour, and assassinations. The protagonist of Mirage is Basim Ibn Ishaq, introduced in Valhalla, who explores 9th-century Baghdad and fights against the Templar Order.

Forza Motorsport

Release date : October 10

: October 10 Systems: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Forza Motorsport is the latest simulation racing game from Turn 10 Studios and its first since 2017. This is technically the eighth entry in the series, but the studio dropped the number as this will be something of a reboot. As in previous games, players rise through the ranks by winning races while collecting hundreds of cars and upgrading them to compete against better competition. There’s a single-player career mode as well as online multiplayer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Release date : October 20

: October 20 Systems: PS5

The sequel to Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man and Miles Morales looks bigger and better in every way. Not only can you play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales (and switch between the two at will), but the sequel also lets players explore parts of Brooklyn and Queens in addition to Manhattan. There are new powers to acquire, new suits to collect, and new villains to fight as you swing around New York City for another exciting adventure.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Release date : October 20

: October 20 Systems: Switch

It’s been over a decade since the arrival of New Super Mario Bros. U — the last full 2D Mario game from Nintendo — but at long last, a new title is on the horizon. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will send Mario and friends to the Flower Kingdom, where Bowser has turned into a giant flying castle and is causing havoc. There are several new power-ups to experiment with, including the Elephant Fruit, the Bubble Flower, and the Drill Mushroom.

Alan Wake 2

Release date : October 27

: October 27 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

After finding immense success with Control in 2019, Remedy Entertainment opted to turn back the clock and finally make a full sequel to Alan Wake. Alan Wake 2 picks up 13 years after the first game, with the titular thriller novelist still trapped in an alternate dimension. Players will jump between the stories of Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson, who has been sent to Bright Falls, Washington, to investigate a string of ritualistic murders.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable game releases in October:

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC | October 3

| PS5, PS4, Switch, PC | October 3 Wargroove 2 | Switch, PC | October 5

| Switch, PC | October 5 Detective Pikachu Returns | Switch | October 6

| Switch | October 6 NHL 24 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One | October 6

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One | October 6 Lords of the Fallen | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 13

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 13 Skull Island: Rise of Kong | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 17

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 17 Sonic Superstars | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 17

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 17 Wizard With a Gun | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 17

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 17 Hellboy Web of Wyrd | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 18

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 18 Endless Dungeon | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC | October 19

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC | October 19 Gangs of Sherwood | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 19

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 19 Gargoyles Remastered | Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC | October 19

| Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC | October 19 Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 19

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 19 Overpass 2 | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 19

| PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 19 The 7th Guest VR | PS VR2, Quest, PC | October 19

| PS VR2, Quest, PC | October 19 The Gap | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 19

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 19 The Jackbox Party Pack 10 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 19

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | October 19 Cities: Skylines II | PC | October 24

| PC | October 24 Just Dance 2024 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch | October 24

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch | October 24 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC | October 24

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC | October 24 The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria | PS5, PC | October 24

| PS5, PC | October 24 Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord | PS VR2, Quest | October 26

| PS VR2, Quest | October 26 Ghostrunner 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 26

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 26 EA Sports UFC 5 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S | October 27

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S | October 27 Jusant | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | October 31

We will be back next month with all of the biggest game releases for November 2023, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Super Mario RPG.