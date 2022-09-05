How She-Hulk sets the stage for Marvel’s epic Secret Invasion series

She-Hulk has been a great source of exciting Avengers reveals, glorious MCU Easter eggs, and various fixes for significant plot issues. And we’ve only seen three episodes from the new Disney Plus TV show. Moreover, She-Hulk episode 3 delivers a significant development that might set the stage for Secret Invasion.

Before we can explain, you should know that She-Hulk and Secret Invasion spoilers will follow below.

What happens in Secret Invasion?

Before we get to She-Hulk‘s connection with Secret Invasion, it’s important to go over the premise of the latter. The Secret Invasion plot hasn’t leaked in full, but we know what to expect from this TV show.

We’ve often explained that Secret Invasion is one of the most exciting MCU TV shows in the Multiverse Saga. Like Loki, Secret Invasion could deliver a few mind-blowing twists, but without getting too convoluted and involving other universes.

We’ll learn from the perspective of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that a shape-shifting race of aliens has been infiltrating Earth for several years. Some of them might have replaced several of our beloved Avengers, which would be a fascinating development for the MCU.

Fury first witnessed shape-shifting aliens back in the ’90s, so it won’t be a surprise for him. He’s friends with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), a Skrull leader who can take up any human form, Fury included. Talos was Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home, fooling everyone in the process.

But this time around, it’ll be more serious. And the stakes might be much higher than in Captain Marvel.

The She-Hulk connection

So how does Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) fit into all of this? Well, she doesn’t, at least not that we know of. Yes, She-Hulk might appear in any other MCU adventure after her debut, but we don’t necessarily need her in Secret Invasion.

It’s an event in She-Hulk episode 3 that interests us and the whole MCU. The world has just learned that certain Asgardians can steal other people’s identities by becoming perfect copies of them. One turned into Megan Thee Stallion, conning a lawyer in the process.

Given the popularity of all things related to superheroes in the MCU, compounded with the popularity of MCU Megan, it’s very likely that regular people on Earth will learn of a secret that only a few know. That the universe has species that can shape-shift. And that shape-shifters can do bad things and should be held accountable.

That sort of public display of shape-shifting powers must annoy the aliens who have been infiltrating the planet for so long.

As for the MCU audience, we learn that shape-shifting isn’t an ability that’s unique to Skrulls. If Asgardians can do it, then the villains of Secret Invasion do not necessarily have to be Skrulls.

On that note, it’ll be interesting to see whether we encounter Runa (Peg O’Keef) again. Or whether she’ll have to face any consequences for impersonating Megan Thee Stallion.

She-Hulk has six episodes left, with the next one hitting Disney Plus on Thursday. As for Secret Invasion, the TV show premieres next spring. We’ll have to wait quite a while for Marvel to release the first official trailer.

