She-Hulk episode 3 starts fixing a big problem with the Avengers

We’ve only seen three short She-Hulk episodes so far. But they’ve delivered many MCU Easter eggs, including several big reveals and plot hole fixes for some MCU inconsistencies we’ve dissected in the past. She-Hulk episode 3 is no different, as it casually drops a big Spider-Man explanation that helps us understand the multiverse a bit better. Also important in She-Hulk episode 3 is a sign that Marvel might start fixing one of its big Avengers-related plot holes.

Before we can explain, you should know that significant spoilers will follow below. Make sure you watch the first three episodes of She-Hulk on Disney Plus before reading any further.

The big Avengers plot hole that Marvel needs to fix

The Avengers are the biggest plot hole for the entire MCU Phase 4 so far. They’re not really helping anyone or intervening in all the huge threats we’ve seen. These Phase 4 stories are supposed to be standalone adventures, and cameos are expensive.

We don’t need the entire Avengers team to show up and fight every battle. But we do need some sort of explanation.

Thankfully, She-Hulk is giving us some of the connective tissue that tells us the Avengers are there. We saw it in Shang-Chi when the Avengers showed up to discuss the latest threat. But they were conveniently absent throughout most MCU Phase 4 stories.

WandaVision, Eternals, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Thor: Love and Thunder are a few examples. Most of the Avengers were missing in action the whole time, and there was no explanation as to why.

They could be preparing to assemble, or at least observing. Instead, we’ve gotten little or no explanation at all.

But that’s not the only Avengers plot issue for the entire MCU, and that’s where She-Hulk episode 3 comes in.

She-Hulk episode 3’s big Avengers reveal

We explained after WandaVision that Marvel has a serious superhero problem it needs to fix. That’s accountability.

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) doesn’t have to suffer any legal consequences for her actions in Westview. She might have been manipulated, and she might have ultimately saved the day. But not before kidnapping an entire city. Furthermore, this taste of villainy sent her on the path to “madness” in Doctor Strange 2.

Then there’s Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who still has to answer for his crimes as Ronin.

That is, Marvel has to address the legality of superheroes and the future of the Sokovia Accords after Endgame.

She-Hulk episode 3 signals that Marvel might be in the process of doing that.

We see Wong (Benedict Wong) testifying at the parole hearing of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and admitting that he broke Abomination out of prison in Shang-Chi. The parole board tells Wong that he has just confessed to a crime, helping Abomination escape.

At this point, Wong chooses to escape rather than face any consequences. That’s after Wong suggested to She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) that they use magic to deal with the Abomination’s parole hearing situation. This shows that the Sorcerer Supreme is willing to bend the rules.

The point here is that She-Hulk episode 3 starts addressing the abuse of superpowers, and that’s a step in the right direction for fixing this Avengers plot issue. And it fits well with the Department of Damage Control (DODC), which we saw in action during No Way Home and Ms. Marvel.

Not to mention that the Avengers are incredibly popular in the MCU right now. And Marvel will have to dial superhero enthusiasm down real soon.

