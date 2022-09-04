She-Hulk creators explain the incredible Megan Thee Stallion cameo

You might have seen Megan Thee Stallion trending on social media on Thursday in connection to She-Hulk. That’s because the artist is the big cameo of episode 3. Her appearance leaked before the episode hit Disney Plus, but the leak was not a significant spoiler for the show.

We now know how Marvel got Megan Thee Stallion for She-Hulk, and it turns out they didn’t necessarily write the episode with Megan in mind. Before we explain, you should know some episode 3 spoilers might follow.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t even the first choice

It turns out that Megan wasn’t even the first choice for this crazy She-Hulk cameo, even though Tatiana Maslany is a huge fan of the rapper. She-Hulk creator and head writer Jessica Gao explained the process to Entertainment Weekly:

We didn’t even know that we could dream that big. When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn’t know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we’d probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting.

They went through different names until Jameela Jamil thought of Megan Thee Stallion. Gao explains:

Jameela one day floated the idea of Megan. And the moment she said that, and the moment we realized that that could be a possibility, we were like, ‘Stop everything. That’s it. The conversation’s done. We only care about Megan now. And if Megan will do it, then that settles it.’

How Marvel pulled off the She-Hulk episode 3 cameo

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro further explained that Megan became the final choice the minute Jameela mentioned her:

When Jameela suggested Megan, we all lost our minds. She’s perfect on so many levels, just as a beautiful young celebrity who would never date Dennis Bukowski [Drew Matthews], but also as a powerful woman who embodies a lot of what She-Hulk embodies. And then it was a little cherry on top that Tatiana is the world’s biggest Megan fan. As soon as that name came up, there was nobody else.

From there, the process was relatively easy. It turns out that Megan Thee Stallion is a Marvel fan, and she quickly agreed to do it.

That also explains the credits scene where She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion are twerking in her office, as the former signs the latter as a client. Maslany really wanted this scene, so Gao wrote it and let them run with it.

As for the dance, the She-Hulk star revealed that she didn’t need any training from Megan for it:

She let me do my own thing. She let me enjoy my process. I was just trying not to cry, I was so excited. But I’ve been prepping my whole life. I’ve been watching Megan’s videos since she came out, and seeing her on stage, and I’d done my hours.

You can catch all of that action on Disney Plus. As for Megan Thee Stallion appearing again in the MCU, we have no idea how and when that would happen. But she is a successful rapper in the MCU universe. That’s canon now.

