She-Hulk episode 6 introduced another Avenger that has our heads spinning

She-Hulk episode 6 is now streaming on Disney Plus, and it was a highly anticipated episode after last week’s exciting cliffhanger. The good news is that, yes, She-Hulk episode 6 does introduce another Avengers team member. The bad news is that it’s not who you might have expected. Not only that, but the introduction of this character raises more questions than it answers. Before we dig in, you should know that big spoilers follow below.

The Avengers in She-Hulk

Going into She-Hulk, we knew we would see at least three Avengers members, although just one of them is officially on the team.

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) appeared early in the TV show. After training She-Hulk, he left the planet without telling anyone. As seen in episode 6, not even Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) knows where her cousin is.

Then we have She-Hulk. She hasn’t been introduced to the Avengers, but it’s only a matter of time before that happens. After all, Ruffalo did say that Marvel won’t make another Avengers without She-Hulk in it.

Then we have Daredevil (Charlie Cox), whom Marvel teased in She-Hulk trailers. And episode 5 ended with the audience getting our first look at the new Daredevil costume helmet. The implication was that Marvel could finally deliver this highly anticipated cameo in episode 6.

But, as Jen brilliantly teased while breaking the fourth wall in episode 6, the wedding episode throws a wrench into the entire thing. We’re not getting the Daredevil-She-Hulk action we wanted.

Also, like Jen, Matt Murdock has not officially joined the Avengers. Therefore, we have a fourth Avenger in She-Hulk, after episode 6.

We’re only calling this character the fourth Avenger of She-Hulk from a chronology standpoint. And yes, that Daredevil costume in episode 5 counts.

Who is the mysterious Avenger in episode 6?

Like She-Hulk and Daredevil, Mr. Immortal isn’t an Avenger. Not yet. But this somewhat annoying superhero that appeared in episode 6 is a member of the Avengers only in the comics. Not only that, but Craig Hollis founded the Great Lake Avengers in the comics.

Meanwhile, the MCU’s Craig Hollis (David Pasquesi) has only founded an unofficial group of former spouses who want justice. This Mr. Immortal variant likes to get married. A lot. And rather than divorcing, he’s using his power to get out of relationships by faking his death.

Well, Mr. Immortal’s death looks real to his former partners. But he always comes back to life, creates another identity for himself, and moves to the next marriage.

With that in mind, we can’t but wonder whether Mr. Immortal will join the Avengers in any official capacity in the future. But his She-Hulk introduction is certainly puzzling.

We have no idea how long he’s had the powers. By the way, Mr. Immortal is a mutant in the comics. And we have no idea why he never stepped up to use his powers for good. Then again, no superhero is perfect. Maybe Mr. Immortal hasn’t felt the need to fight for a grander cause.

She-Hulk episode 6 doesn’t get into any of that, focusing on the divorce of Mr. Immortal. It’ll be interesting to see whether Marvel will use this superhero in the future. And whether we’ll see the Great Lake Avengers in the MCU.

