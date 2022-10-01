She-Hulk episode 7 features the most puzzling twist of the series

Two episodes are left in She-Hulk after episode 7 premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday, and it sure looks like we’re getting closer to finding out who the show’s real villain is. There’s no question that there’s a baddie out there that has yet to surface, and episode 7 got us closer to the big reveal.

She-Hulk episode 7’s big twist indicates that we’re very close to identifying the real villain. We’d expect the other shoe to drop soon either in episode 8 or the finale. However, we can’t discuss the She-Hulk villain before telling you that big spoilers follow below.

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is certainly a breakout MCU character, one that we’ll enjoy seeing in future adventures, especially big crossovers like Avengers 5 and 6. But Marvel has certainly taken its time with the She-Hulk story. It seemed meandering at times, but episode 7 further underscores Marvel’s approach to telling this She-Hulk story.

The big reveal in She-Hulk episode 7

The show has focused on telling us who Jen is in the wake of her She-Hulk transformation. She-Hulk feels more like a lawyer comedy/drama show than an action-packed Marvel story. But the fact that we have Avengers and other heroes in it keeps reminding us that we are, in fact, in the MCU.

Marvel has advanced a more complex story against that backdrop. A story that will probably tie into other MCU movies and TV shows. Episode 7 makes that very clear. We learn that Jen’s love interest Josh (Trevor Salter) isn’t who he said he was. He used Jen to catch her at a vulnerable moment and steal a vial of her blood.

The sneaky attack certainly worked better than the forceful attempt in episode 3. Jen was in She-Hulk form then, so her skin was impenetrable. She also had no issues beating the Wrecking Crew’s attempt to steal her blood.

After episode 7, we know that Josh stole her blood for a mysterious entity called HulkKing.

We have no idea who this HulkKing is or what they want with Jen’s blood at this point. But we speculated since She-Hulk episode 1 that people will want to get their hands on her blood once they find out how special she is. As a reminder, She-Hulk’s blood has healing powers, as Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) used it to cure the massive injury he sustained to his right arm in Endgame.

Not to mention that her blood might also create other hulk variants. Just like it happened to her.

Who is the big villain?

However, those miraculous powers are still secret to most people. But episode 6 told us that She-Hulk has plenty of potential enemies and haters. The list could include entities that would like to study and/or replicate the She-Hulk transformation. Who wouldn’t want to become a hulk as easy as Jen does it?

But the identity of this villain is yet to be revealed, and we can only speculate on who he might be. Remember that the Thunderbolts movie is already confirmed. Separately, rumors say that Marvel is readying a World War Hulk movie.

We will need a Red Hulk in such projects, with Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross being the prime candidate. William Hurt played the character in various Marvel movies, but the actor passed away. It’s unclear whether Marvel will recast the role, but Red Hulk is tied to the character.

Then there’s the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), who is the villain of Captain America: New World Order. The character also appeared in The Incredible Hulk, so we can certainly add him to the list of suspects. But that’s just speculation. We’ll have to wait a few more weeks to learn the villain’s identity.

Then again, Marvel could pull an Ant-Man 2, which gave us a mysterious Benefactor villain whose identity is yet to surface. With that in mind, it’s unclear whether HulkKing is an intermediary or She-Hulk’s big villain.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.