She-Hulk creator explains a big Hulk moment from episode 2

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has two Hulks now that Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) became She-Hulk. Two of the show’s nine episodes are already available on Disney Plus, offering a few fantastic reveals. She-Hulk episode 2 is especially revelatory for Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk, as it delivers a mind-blowing spaceship twist.

We’ve already explained what happens in episode 2. And how that might lead to future Hulk adventures that are already rumored. But now we have even more explanations, the official kind. The show’s creator has explained what episode 2’s big Hulk event is about. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

What happened in She-Hulk episode 2?

Some of the early She-Hulk rumors claimed that Hulk will go to space at some point during the TV show. Episode 2 delivered that unexpected turn of events. Hulk took that Sakaarian ship to deal with some unfinished business. That’s the same spaceship responsible for the car crash that made Jen turn into She-Hulk.

Also, it’s somewhat of a plot hole for She-Hulk, but one that can be explained in the future. Somehow, this spaceship from Sakaar avoided all of Earth’s defenses and found Bruce Banner/Hulk with such ease. Also, it did it in the worst possible way, forcing Jen to crash the car.

We still have no idea why Hulk went to space, but rumors say we’ll meet his son from the comics. Skaar will appear in She-Hulk in future episodes if that rumor is accurate.

All of this opens the door for a World War Hulk standalone movie, which would be Ruffalo’s first such MCU honor. This is all speculation at this point, however, as we can’t confirm any of these rumors. And Marve isn’t ready to unveil a World War Hulk adventure.

How the show’s creator explains Hulk’s spaceship

It’s easy to speculate that Hulk has left the planet for Sakaar, considering that he identified the spaceship in the first episode. But that’s all speculation until we see it in the TV show. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait as much for confirmation about this journey, as the She-Hulk creator has already addressed the matter.

Producer and head writer Jessica Gao addressed the Hulk’s spaceship in an interview with The Direct. That’s where she teased that Hulk is heading to Sakaar:

Well, all I’ll say is, you know, he spent a lot of time off-planet as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. And, we only got to see a little tiny bit of what his life was like when he was on that planet. I mean, God knows what Hulk got up to in the years he was there, so he’s gotta go back and handle some off-world things that happened during that time.

Is it a World War Hulk teaser?

Gao also talked to TV Line on whether the She-Hulk spaceship teases World War Hulk. Or whether it was a way to write Ruffalo off the show.

She said that one reason for Hulk taking getting on that spaceship is for the show to get rid of Hulk. After all, this is the story of She-Hulk:

A big part of it is [Mark] did what he came to do on the show, and we wanted to make sure that people knew, ‘Don’t expect him to be in every episode from here on out.’

But Gao did concede that Marvel can use this moment to pave the way for a more exciting future for the original big green Avenger:

I think it kind of opens up the possibility, if Marvel chooses to, to do something with that, to pick up that story. If they wanted.

As we explained, it’s not just a matter of wanting a standalone Hulk movie. Marvel has to regain the rights to the character to be able to do that.

