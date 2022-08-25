She-Hulk episode 2 delivers an unexpected surprise

She-Hulk episode 2 is out on Disney Plus, further advancing the story of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). That’s an important detail to remember throughout the series. It’s a story that focuses on Jen/She-Hulk, despite all the fantastic cameos. That said, She-Hulk episode 2 delivers an incredible surprise that gives off World War Hulk vibes.

Before we can explain, you should know that big She-Hulk spoilers follow below. Make sure you catch the first two episodes before reading any further.

She-Hulk episode 2 big space moment

Some of the She-Hulk rumors from late last year and mid-January claimed that Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) would fly off to space during the show for reasons unknown. She-Hulk episode 1 already gave us a spaceship, a detail we already knew from a TV promo.

Removing Hulk from Earth during the She-Hulk origin story isn’t necessarily related to the upcoming World War Hulk movie. It’s a good trick to prevent Hulk from helping She-Hulk with superhero matters beyond her brief training. It also helps Marvel cut back spending on the special effects needed to animate Hulk.

Getting back to the ship in episode 1, we know it’s a vessel from Sakaar that Bruce Banner immediately recognized. The spaceship caused the accident that gave Jennifer powers. And Hulk did say that he will have to investigate the problem during episode 1. Little did we know that Hulk would get right on it, as we saw in episode 2.

Is this a World War Hulk setup?

Hulk has already left the planet in episode 2, likely heading to Sakaar. Marvel has yet to explain it, considering how the surprising reveal dropped. We have Jen and Hulk talking on the phone in a scene, as She-Hulk tells her cousin she has decided to defend Abomination (Tim Roth).

Hulk is more than understanding, supporting Jen’s decision to become the lawyer of Hulk’s formal rival. It’s in this context that we learn that Hulk is aboard the Sakaaran ship that visited Earth, causing the car crash in episode 1.

Just like that, episode 2 confirmed a big She-Hulk plot leak. But those spoilers also claimed that Hulk will leave Earth at the end of She-Hulk. Does that mean he’ll return with his son, only to depart again? Rumors did say that Hulk’s son Skaar will appear in the TV show.

We haven’t yet been introduced to Skaar, however. But it sure looks like that’s going to happen soon, considering the fact that the events of She-Hulk episode 2 seem to confirm the plot leaks.

Again, that’s not necessarily a guarantee that World War Hulk will happen. But there has been increased chatter recently about the standalone Hulk project. And She-Hulk might pave the way for that story. Not to mention that Hulk going back to Sakaar for the first time after Thor: Ragnarok is a story in itself. But we’ll still have to wait for Marvel to confirm plans to produce a World War Hulk standalone crossover movie.

