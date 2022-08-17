She-Hulk will be in Avengers 5, says one of Marvel’s top leakers

We often talk about mysterious Marvel leakers who keep sharing spoilers and plot leaks about upcoming MCU movies and TV shows. But some of Marvel’s biggest leakers are known by their actual names. Take a certain Mark Ruffalo, who also happens to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU. He just said that Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) will appear in Avengers 5.

Kidding aside, we can’t even feign surprise at the thought of seeing She-Hulk become an Avenger. One of the purposes of Phase 4 is to introduce the new heroes who will appear in new Avengers movies down the road. And thanks to Marvel, we know that Avengers 5 and 6 are coming in 2025.

That said, if you’re looking to avoid She-Hulk spoilers at all costs, you can check out our She-Hulk spoiler-free review.

We’ve been telling you for years that there will be an Avengers 5 movie, even though Marvel wasn’t ready to announce one. But Kevin Feige finally revealed the new Avengers movies at Comic-Con about a month ago.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are both set to premiere in 2025. It will be a huge undertaking to release two Avengers movies in the same year.

Considering the Avengers will take on Kang (Jonathan Majors), an incredibly powerful rival, it’s almost certain they can use all the Hulk help they can get. That includes She-Hulk, now that she’s a part of the universe.

When will She-Hulk join the Avengers?

Well, she’s almost a part of the MCU, as She-Hulk premieres on Thursday on Disney Plus.

Marvel held the red carpet premiere for She-Hulk on Monday night, and that’s where Ruffalo revealed that She-Hulk will be in the next Avengers movie.

Joking with Ruffalo about who is the better Hulk, Maslany asked for “one year” of being the main Hulk of the story. “All right, you can have a year,” Ruffalo responded, per The Hollywood Report. “No, she’s in now, there’s not going to be another Avengers without her.”

“What?” a seemingly surprised Maslany inquired. Maybe she was shocked that Ruffalo would spill this Avengers 5 secret so soon. But the prominent Marvel leaker continued: “That’s what I’m hearing.”

That said, it’ll be interesting to see when and how the Avengers approach and recruit Maslany. We know from the trailers that she doesn’t want to be a superhero (see clip above). Maybe the show will explain exactly how she gets to be an Avenger. If all else fails, perhaps Ruffalo will reveal everything down the road.

