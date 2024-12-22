Home Alone, Elf, and Die Hard – three of the best Christmas movies, and where you can watch them

If you’re like me, one of the best ways to get into the festive spirit this holiday season is by curling up with some classic Christmas movies — even if you just have them on in the background, while you wrap presents or do some other activity. Everyone has their favorites, of course, but while tastes vary from person to person I’d nevertheless wager that at least some or all three of my favorite movies (below) are probably on your list of Christmas classics, too.

Unfortunately, though, the streaming age has made entertainment more of a fragmented proposition than ever, which is why I’m offering this helpful pointer as to where you can find at least one of the Christmas movies I’m sure you’ll want to stream this season. Starting with the 1980s classic that’s barely a Christmas movie at all, but we all still love streaming it this time each year, regardless.

1. Die Hard (Prime Video)

I’m not going to rehash the tiresome argument about whether this action masterpiece is a Christmas movie. What’s not in dispute is that Die Hard offers a welcome bit of escapism during the holidays. And I’m sure you’ve seen it 100 times by now, so there’s no point in noting that it stars Bruce Willis as NYPD officer John McClane as he takes on terrorists at a holiday party in Nakatomi Plaza. Yippie-ki-yay!

2. Elf (Max)

I go back and forth as to which of these next two Christmas movies is my favorite to watch during the holidays. Sometimes, you’re in the mood for the nostalgia of Home Alone. Other times, you crave the silliness of Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, raised by Santa’s helpers at the North Pole before he goes on a hero’s journey to New York City to reconnect with his human father. This one is a modern-day Christmas classic thanks to its infectious energy — as well as its many iconic lines, like the one Buddy hisses at the mall Santa: “You sit on a throne of lies!”

3. Home Alone (Disney+)

Obviously, no list of the best Christmas movies to watch during the most wonderful time of the year would be complete without this Macaulay Culkin classic from 1990. From a silly premise, in which a boy accidentally gets left behind while his family goes on vacation, we got one of the most unforgettable family movies of the past several decades — staring Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the boy who valiantly defends his home from a pair of bumbling burglars.