HBO officially renews The Last of Us for season 2

On Friday, HBO announced its renewal of The Last of Us for a second season. The network didn’t share any details about The Last of Us season 2, such as a release window, but fans of the show can rest easy knowing that the story will continue beyond the first season.

The live-action adaptation of the beloved PS3 game has been a major success for HBO. The first episode was HBO’s second-largest debut in more than a decade, trailing only 2022’s House of the Dragon. Meanwhile, the second episode attracted 5.7 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts in the US — a 22% jump which marked the largest week-two audience growth for any HBO original drama series in the history of the network.

“Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of The Last of Us,” said HBO EVP, head of drama series and films, Francesca Orsi. “After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can’t wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two.”

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

Executive producer Neil Druckmann, who was the writer and creative director of The Last of Us video game, shared the following statement: “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Druckmann and Mazin have previously stated that the first season of The Last of Us would cover the plot of the original game as its DLC, Left Behind. They have also said there is enough story in The Last of Us Part II for two more seasons.

If you want to start catching up, you can watch the first episode online for free.