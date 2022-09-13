HBO Max and Discovery Plus are likely getting price hikes soon

Despite launching over two years ago, HBO Max has yet to hike the price of its subscription. HBO Max debuted with a $9.99 monthly plan with ads and a $14.99 ad-free monthly plan on May 27, 2020, and those are the same prices that it charges today. But according to a new report, that might change before too long.

Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery Plus would be merging into a single streaming service starting next summer. The company did not divulge any details about pricing for the new service, but during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tech Conference on Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels did claim that both services are “fundamentally underpriced.”

Discovery Plus also offers two plans: $6.99 per month without ads and $4.99 per month with ads. Based on Wiedenfels’ comments, both services should be more expensive in the eyes of the company. What’s not clear is when the company plans to introduce a price hike to HBO Max or Discovery Plus. It might not happen until the merger next year.

With that said, considering all of the bad press WBD has received over pulling content from HBO Max, now probably isn’t the best time to raise prices.

In the meantime, if you want to skirt any upcoming price hikes, you can actually snag a one-year subscription to HBO Max for 40% off for a limited time.

New and returning HBO Max subscribers can save over 40% when they sign up for an annual subscription. This applies to both HBO Max with ads and the ad-free plan. HBO Max with ads will cost $69.99 a year during this promotion — down from $99.99.

Meanwhile, the ad-free HBO Max plan dropped from $149.99 to $104.99. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you’ll have to sign up before October 30.

More HBO Max coverage: Want to know what’s streaming on HBO Max now? Be sure to check out the list of new releases on HBO Max for September.