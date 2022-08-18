HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.

HBO Max removes more movies and shows

Near the end of every month, HBO Max reveals all of the new content coming to the library as well as everything leaving. The 37 titles below are in addition to everything that you saw on our list of arrivals and departures for HBO Max in August:

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny – Special

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

Clearly, Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t want another firestorm on its hands, so the company decided to actually tell subscribers this time. Here is the explanation the company offered in an email we received on Wednesday night:

As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.

Why is so much content leaving HBO Max?

As Variety explains, by removing the content that subscribers are not watching, Warner Bros. Discovery will save money on residuals. In other words, the company can stop paying any of the talent involved with the creation of a show or movie if that title isn’t available.

20 of the movies and shows in the list above were HBO Max Originals, including Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Generation Hustle, and Summer Camp Island.

At least HBO Max subscribers are still getting House of the Dragon this weekend.