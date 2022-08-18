HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
HBO Max removes more movies and shows
Near the end of every month, HBO Max reveals all of the new content coming to the library as well as everything leaving. The 37 titles below are in addition to everything that you saw on our list of arrivals and departures for HBO Max in August:
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Close Enough
- Detention Adventure
- Dodo
- Ellen’s Next Great Designer
- Elliott From Earth
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Genera+ion
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia’s Magic Playground
- Mighty Magiswords
- My Dinner with Herve
- My Mom, Your Dad
- Odo
- OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
- Select Sesame Street Specials
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Share
- Squish
- Summer Camp Island
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny – Special
- Theodosia
- Tig n’ Seek
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
Clearly, Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t want another firestorm on its hands, so the company decided to actually tell subscribers this time. Here is the explanation the company offered in an email we received on Wednesday night:
As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.
Why is so much content leaving HBO Max?
As Variety explains, by removing the content that subscribers are not watching, Warner Bros. Discovery will save money on residuals. In other words, the company can stop paying any of the talent involved with the creation of a show or movie if that title isn’t available.
20 of the movies and shows in the list above were HBO Max Originals, including Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Generation Hustle, and Summer Camp Island.
At least HBO Max subscribers are still getting House of the Dragon this weekend.