Everything new coming to HBO Max in August 2022

HBO Max owners have two reasons to be excited for the new releases coming in August 2022. First and foremost, the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon premieres on August 21st. There are also dozens of A24 movies joining the HBO Max library, including Ex Machina, Room, and The Spectacular Now.
What’s coming to HBO Max in August 2022
Streaming August 1
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie’s Angels, 2000
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late August, Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932
The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil’s Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
Streaming August 3
- Belle, 2021
Streaming August 4
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Streaming August 5
- Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
- Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 7
- The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
Streaming August 9
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 13
- The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 21
- American Sniper, 2014
- House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 24
- Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming August 25
- House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
Streaming August 26
- Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
- Wolf, 2021 (HBO)
What’s leaving HBO Max in August 2022
Leaving August 2
- 300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Leaving August 3
- Aldnoah.Zero (Dubbed), 2014
- Inuyasha, 2019
- Mob Psycho 100 (Dubbed), 2019
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica, 2012
- The Promised Neverland (Dubbed), 2019
Leaving August 4
- Top Gear, Season 26
Leaving August 6
- Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving August 12
- For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
Leaving August 17
- Top Gear, Season 27
Leaving August 26
- Pure, 2020
Leaving August 27
- Profugos, 2012 (HBO)
Leaving August 31
- 17 Again, 2009
- 2 Days in New York, 2012 (HBO)
- 42nd Street, 1933
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, 2016
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
- Admission, 2013 (HBO)
- Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
- Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
- Alan Partridge, 2014 (HBO)
- Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
- Alex Cross, 2012
- America’s Sweethearts, 2001
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Army of One, 2016 (HBO)
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Beetlejuice, 1988
- Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
- Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
- Beyond the Black Rainbow, 2011 (HBO)
- Birth, 2004 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- Blade II, 2002
- Blade: Trinity, 2004
- Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
- Broadcast News, 1987 (HBO)
- Bronson, 2009 (HBO)
- Caddyshack, 1980
- Charlie’s Angels, 2000
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
- City of God, 2003 (HBO)
- Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
- Cold Mountain, 2003
- Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
- Daphne & Velma, 2018
- Deep Blue Sea, 1999
- Defiance, 2008 (HBO)
- Dennis the Menace, 1993
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- Dolphin Tale 2, 2014
- Down a Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
- Dracula Untold, 2014 (HBO)
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
- Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2015 (HBO)
- Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
- Fay Grim, 2007 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- Final Destination 5, 2011
- Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
- Fool’s Gold, 2008
- For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
- For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
- Free Willy, 1993
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- Friends With Kids, 2012 (HBO)
- From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
- Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
- Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
- Get Carter, 1971
- Getting Played, 2006 (HBO)
- Gran Torino, 2008
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
- Hairspray, 1988
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
- Horrible Bosses, 2011
- How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
- Huracan (AKA Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
- I Give it a Year, 2013 (HBO)
- I Spy, 2002
- Impostor, 2002 (HBO)
- Julie, 1956
- Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
- Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
- King Kong, 2005 (HBO) Extended Version
- Klute, 1971
- Kong: Skull Island, 2017
- La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
- Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
- Lean on Me, 1989
- Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
- Like Crazy, 2011 (HBO)
- Los Cronocrimenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2008 (HBO)
- Lost in Space, 1998
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Mystic River, 2003
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019
- Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- Page One, 2011 (HBO)
- Pale Rider, 1985
- Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
- Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
- Point Break, 1991
- Prime, 2005 (HBO)
- Project X, 2012
- Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
- Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
- Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
- Red Sonja, 1985
- Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
- Romeo Must Die, 2000
- Roots (Mini Series), 1977
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
- Serendipity, 2001
- Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
- Son of Kong, 1933
- Space Jam, 1996
- Starship Troopers, 1997
- Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
- Super Fly, 1972
- Taken 2, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
- Tales from The Darkside: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
- Tea for Two, 1950
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- The Ant Bully, 2006
- The Big Sleep, 1946
- The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
- The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
- The Dark Crystal, 1982
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The East, 2013 (HBO)
- The Extra Man, 2010 (HBO)
- The Final Destination, 2009
- The First Monday in May, 2016 (HBO)
- The Fugitive, 1993
- The Gay Divorcee, 1934
- The Goodbye Girl, 1977
- The Loft, 2015 (HBO)
- The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
- The Mask, 1994
- The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
- The Pelican Brief, 1993
- The Raid 2, 2014
- The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
- The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
- The Town, 2010
- This Must Be the Place, 2012
- Tickled, 2016 (HBO)
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
- Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
- Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- Two Weeks Notice, 2002
- Underworld, 2003
- Underworld: Awakening, 2012
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
- Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
- Unforgiven, 1992
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
- Valentine’s Day, 2010
- Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
- View From the Top, 2003 (HBO)
- Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
- We Are Marshall, 2006
- What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
- Young Man with a Horn, 1949
That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in August 2022. Be sure to check back next month for more new movies and shows on the service.