Everything new coming to HBO Max in September 2022

It is an incredibly tumultuous time for Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO Max still has plenty of hits coming in September 2022. Baz Luhrmann’s biographical film Elvis hits the streaming service next month along with the Divergent trilogy and Moonfall.
What’s coming to HBO Max in September 2022
Streaming September 1
- The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
- Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
- Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
- Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
- Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
- Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
- Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
- Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
- Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
- Angela, 1995
- Another Thin Man, 1939
- The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
- Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
- The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
- Beau Travail, 1999
- Cat People, 1942
- The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
- Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
- Double Trouble, 1967
- Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
- The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
- Frankenstein, 1970
- Girl Happy, 1965
- Glory, 1989
- Harper, 1966
- Holiday, 1930
- Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
- The Host, 2013 (HBO)
- Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
- It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
- Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
- Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
- Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
- The Nitwits, 1935
- The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
- Operation Crossbow, 1965
- The Outfit, 1973
- Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
- Ratcatcher, 1999
- Red Dust, 1932
- The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
- Road to Singapore, 1931
- Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
- Rosetta, 1999
- The Scapegoat, 1959
- The Sea Wolf, 1941
- Screaming Eagles, 1956
- Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
- Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
- Song of the Thin Man, 1947
- Spinout, 1966
- The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
- Till the End of Time, 1946
- Topsy-Turvy, 1999
- Torpedo Run, 1958
- Varda by Agnès, 2019
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- Waterloo Bridge, 1940
- We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
- What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
- Where the Boys Are, 1960
- Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
- Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
- Working Girls, 1986
- Young Guns, 1988
- Young Guns II, 1990
- Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Streaming September 2
- Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
Streaming September 3
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Streaming September 4
- Primera, 2021
- The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
Streaming September 5
- Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
Streaming September 7
- The Brave One, 1956
- Young Sheldon, Season 5
Streaming September 9
- HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
- Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
- Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
- Tom Swift, Season 1
Streaming September 10
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Streaming September 12
- The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
Streaming September 14
- Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Streaming September 15
- Dos Monjes, 1934
- Lucia, 1968
Streaming September 16
- Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
- Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Streaming September 17
- Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
Streaming September 21
- Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
Streaming September 22
- The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Living Single, Seasons 1-5
Streaming September 23
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
Streaming September 28
- Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Streaming September 29
- Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Streaming September 30
- Bing, Season 1C
- Gotham, Seasons 1-5
- Magnolia Content
- The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
- The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
- The Craftsman, Season 1
- The Established Home, Season 1
- Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
- Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
- Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
- For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
- Growing Floret, Season 1
- Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
- In with the Old, Season 1
- Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
- The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
- The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
- Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
- Point of View: A Designer Profile
- Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
- Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
- The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
- Silos Baking Competition
- Van Go, Seasons 1-2
- Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2
What’s leaving HBO Max in September 2022
Leaving September 4
- Meet the Patels, 2014
Leaving September 5
- Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022
Leaving September 8
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
Leaving September 9
- Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
Leaving September 11
- Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving September 14
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016
- Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016
Leaving September 16
- The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
Leaving September 17
- Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving September 20
- American Sniper, 2014
Leaving September 24
- The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving September 30
- 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998
- 3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993
- A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
- Adaptation., 2002
- American History X, 1988
- An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)
- Are We Done Yet?, 2007
- Are We There Yet?, 2005
- Beef, 2020 (HBO)
- Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010 (HBO)
- Bundle of Joy, 1956
- Buried, 2010
- Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)
- City Slickers, 1991
- Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)
- Contagion, 2011
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
- Dark Passage, 1947
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010
- Double Trouble, 1967
- El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)
- Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- Emma, 1996
- Erased, 2013 (HBO)
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001
- Fired Up!, 2009
- Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
- From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
- Frozen River, 2008
- Genius, 2016 (HBO)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
- Giant, 1956
- Girl Happy, 1965
- Girls, Interrupted, 1999
- Graffiti Bridge, 1990
- Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)
- Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)
- How Do You Know, 2010
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
- It Could Happen to You, 1994
- It Happpened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
- Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)
- Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004
- Krull, 1983 (HBO)
- Last Night, 2011 (HBO)
- Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
- Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
- Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
- Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
- Lethal Weapon, 1987
- Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011
- Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011
- Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011
- Lords of Dogtown
- M*A*S*H, 1970
- Major League II, 1994
- Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006
- Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)
- Mary Reilly, 1996
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Michael Clayton, 2007
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)
- Miles Ahead, 2016
- Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)
- Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
- Next, 2007 (HBO)
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, 2008
- Nobody’s Fool, 1994
- Period of Adjustment, 1962
- Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Radio Flyer, 1992
- Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
- Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
- Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)
- Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
- Ride the High Country, 1962
- Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)
- Scary Movie 2, 2001
- Scary Movie 3, 2003
- Scary Movie, 2000
- Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)
- Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
- Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
- Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
- SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Soul Surder, 2011
- Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
- Spinout, 1966
- Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
- Steel, 1997
- Strike Up the Band, 1940
- Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
- The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
- The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989
- The Book of Eli, 2010
- The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)
- The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
- The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)
- The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
- The Harvey Girl, 1946
- The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
- The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
- The Pirate, 1948
- The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
- The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
- The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964
- The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
- The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
- Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)
- Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
- Twister, 1996
- Ultraviolet, 2006
- Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
- Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
- Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
- Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
- What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018
- Whiplash, 2015
- Who’s Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)
- Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
- Zookeeper, 2011
That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in September 2022. Be sure to check back next month for more new movies and shows on the service.