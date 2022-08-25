Everything new coming to HBO Max in September 2022

It is an incredibly tumultuous time for Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO Max still has plenty of hits coming in September 2022. Baz Luhrmann’s biographical film Elvis hits the streaming service next month along with the Divergent trilogy and Moonfall.

What’s coming to HBO Max in September 2022

Streaming September 1

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy’s Bride, 1974

Streaming September 2

Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

Streaming September 3

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Streaming September 4

Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Streaming September 5

Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

Streaming September 7

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5

Streaming September 9

HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1

Streaming September 10

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

Streaming September 12

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

Streaming September 14

Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Streaming September 15

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968

Streaming September 16

Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Streaming September 17

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

Streaming September 21

Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

Streaming September 22

The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Living Single, Seasons 1-5

Streaming September 23

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

Streaming September 28

Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Streaming September 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Streaming September 30

Bing, Season 1C

Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Magnolia Content

The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special

The Craftsman, Season 1

The Established Home, Season 1

Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2

Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1

Growing Floret, Season 1

Homegrown, Seasons 1-2

In with the Old, Season 1

Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2

The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2

The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1

Silos Baking Competition

Van Go, Seasons 1-2

Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2

What’s leaving HBO Max in September 2022

Leaving September 4

Meet the Patels, 2014

Leaving September 5

Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022

Leaving September 8

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Leaving September 9

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

Leaving September 11

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving September 14

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016

Leaving September 16

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving September 17

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving September 20

American Sniper, 2014

Leaving September 24

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving September 30

3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998

3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adaptation., 2002

American History X, 1988

An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Beef, 2020 (HBO)

Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010 (HBO)

Bundle of Joy, 1956

Buried, 2010

Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991

Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)

Contagion, 2011

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Dark Passage, 1947

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010

Double Trouble, 1967

El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

Emma, 1996

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001

Fired Up!, 2009

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Frozen River, 2008

Genius, 2016 (HBO)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Giant, 1956

Girl Happy, 1965

Girls, Interrupted, 1999

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)

Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)

How Do You Know, 2010

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

It Could Happen to You, 1994

It Happpened at the World’s Fair, 1963

J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Last Night, 2011 (HBO)

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011

Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011

Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011

Lords of Dogtown

M*A*S*H, 1970

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006

Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)

Mary Reilly, 1996

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Next, 2007 (HBO)

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, 2008

Nobody’s Fool, 1994

Period of Adjustment, 1962

Punch-Drunk Love, 2002

Purple Rain, 1984

Radio Flyer, 1992

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Scary Movie, 2000

Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Soul Surder, 2011

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Spinout, 1966

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Strike Up the Band, 1940

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director’s Cut)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girl, 1946

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Pirate, 1948

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Ultraviolet, 2006

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018

Whiplash, 2015

Who’s Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

Zookeeper, 2011

That’s everything coming and going on HBO Max in September 2022. Be sure to check back next month for more new movies and shows on the service.