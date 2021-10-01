Guess who confirmed an insane ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

Word on the street is that the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is already in the making and could hit YouTube and theaters in late October. Previous reports said the next trailer will finally confirm the crazy Spider-Man spoiler that everyone already knows. No Way Home will be the most audacious Spider-Man movie made to date, featuring not one, not two, but three Spidey variants. Reprising their Peter Parker versions are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who starred in the first two Spider-Man runs that Sony made on its own.

We saw plenty of confirmations that the two actors will join Tom Holland in this big Spiderverse movie. And now we have one more piece of evidence to add to the pile. Maguire himself reportedly confirmed that he will star in No Way Home. Needless to say, more spoilers follow below.

The big No Way Home spoiler

Little did we know back in summer 2019 how massive the stakes were in No Way Home. At the time, Sony threatened to yank Spidey out of the MCU after disagreements with Disney. The two eventually inked a new deal, which meant Tom Holland’s Peter Parker still had a future in the MCU.

But it’s only two years later that the big No Way Home spoilers surfaced. We saw evidence all year long that each of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man actors would appear in No Way Home. Maguire, Garfield, and Holland’s Spider-Man variants will join forces against the Sinister Six. These are villains from the previous movies, with the same actors returning to their roles.

Alfred Molina’s confirmation that No Way Home is a multiverse movie settled the matter. Jamie Foxx also confirmed his No Way Home role early on, but he’s been quiet ever since. Others, like Willem Dafoe, were far more discrete.

Separately, Andrew Garfield appeared in plenty of interviews this year where he desperately tried to deny his No Way Home role. His job got even tougher once photos and videos from No Way Home leaked online. Similarly, Charlie Cox, who will reprise his Matt Murdock role for No Way Home, failed to convince fans that he’s not in the film.

That’s why the big No Way Home spoiler isn’t a secret anymore. Whether you hate MCU spoilers or despise them, you’ve likely run into a few of the interviews above, not knowing they’d feature No Way Home details.

But Maguire hasn’t appeared in interviews since he doesn’t have anything else coming out this year.

Maguire confirms his Spider-Man role

Tobey Maguire is filming Babylon, a star-studded production that will premiere in January 2023. The cast also includes Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, and Brad Pitt, to name a few. Also billed is Yakov Kolontarov, an actor who claimed on Instagram a few days ago that Tobey Maguire confirmed he appears in No Way Home.

So I asked an actor who has a role in the upcoming Babylon movie, in which Tobey Maguire is a producer and will also be playing an unknown character, if he asked Tobey Maguire about his involvement in #SpiderManNoWayHome. The actor said this: pic.twitter.com/DWlUhH6j8O — DimVars (@MarvelManiac_) September 29, 2021

Someone asked Kolontarov if he asked Maguire about Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor replied candidly that Maguire told him that he will be in the MCU movie. “He told me not to tell anyone,” Kolontarov continued. “Hopefully, I don’t get trouble for telling you because I’m bad at keeping secrets.”

Apparently, those comments disappeared from Instagram. But not before some of the Marvel fans who post leaks online found and saved them.

Some might say this is still unconfirmed gossip. But let’s remember that we probably wouldn’t be here without Molina going on record to confirm the No Way Home multiverse rumors.

If other reports are accurate, Sony and Marvel won’t have to worry about this particular No Way Home spoiler for much longer. The second trailer will feature at least two, if not all three Spider-Men. Maguire’s Spider-Man might be saved for the final trailer, according to some of those reports.