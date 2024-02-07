Frozen, Toy Story, and Fortnite: Everything Disney announced today

Disney announced its Q1 earnings results for the fiscal year on Wednesday, but the company had far more to talk about than finances. Announcements of release dates, investments, and a few big surprises were peppered throughout the earnings call, including the reveal of Moana 2. But that was just the tip of the iceberg — here’s everything Disney announced.

Disney x Fortnite

Perhaps the most significant of the day came early on when The Walt Disney Company unveiled a collaboration with Epic Games (developer of Fortnite) on “an all-new games and entertainment universe that will further expand the reach of beloved Disney stories and experiences.” Disney also invested $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

Taylor Swift on Disney+

After hitting movie theaters in October and being available to rent and purchase for the past few months, Taylor Swift is bringing her latest concert film to Disney+ on March 15. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will feature five acoustic songs that didn’t appear in the theatrical or digital releases, including fan favorite Folklore cut “Cardigan.”

Disney also provided fresh details about several of its most anticipated upcoming projects, from release dates of new movies to renewals of popular Disney+ series:

Alien: Romulus : Coming to theaters Aug. 16, 2024

: Coming to theaters Aug. 16, 2024 Moana 2 : Coming to theaters Nov. 27, 2024

: Coming to theaters Nov. 27, 2024 Percy Jackson and the Olympians : Renewed for season 2 on Disney+

: Renewed for season 2 on Disney+ Zootopia 2 : Coming to theaters Nov. 26, 2025

: Coming to theaters Nov. 26, 2025 Toy Story 5 : Coming to theaters in 2026

: Coming to theaters in 2026 Frozen 3 : Coming to theaters in 2026

: Coming to theaters in 2026 The Mandalorian & Grogu: Coming to theaters in 2026

A bit vague, but at least it’s more than we knew about these shows and movies yesterday.