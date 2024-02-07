Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Argylle Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx HBO Documentaries
Home Entertainment Movies

Frozen, Toy Story, and Fortnite: Everything Disney announced today

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Feb 7th, 2024 5:54PM EST
Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite.
Image: Epic Games

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Disney announced its Q1 earnings results for the fiscal year on Wednesday, but the company had far more to talk about than finances. Announcements of release dates, investments, and a few big surprises were peppered throughout the earnings call, including the reveal of Moana 2. But that was just the tip of the iceberg — here’s everything Disney announced.

Disney x Fortnite

Perhaps the most significant of the day came early on when The Walt Disney Company unveiled a collaboration with Epic Games (developer of Fortnite) on “an all-new games and entertainment universe that will further expand the reach of beloved Disney stories and experiences.” Disney also invested $1.5 billion to acquire an equity stake in Epic Games.

“Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger. “This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways.”

Taylor Swift on Disney+

After hitting movie theaters in October and being available to rent and purchase for the past few months, Taylor Swift is bringing her latest concert film to Disney+ on March 15. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will feature five acoustic songs that didn’t appear in the theatrical or digital releases, including fan favorite Folklore cut “Cardigan.”

Renewals and release dates

Disney also provided fresh details about several of its most anticipated upcoming projects, from release dates of new movies to renewals of popular Disney+ series:

  • Alien: Romulus: Coming to theaters Aug. 16, 2024
  • Moana 2: Coming to theaters Nov. 27, 2024
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Renewed for season 2 on Disney+
  • Zootopia 2: Coming to theaters Nov. 26, 2025
  • Toy Story 5: Coming to theaters in 2026
  • Frozen 3: Coming to theaters in 2026
  • The Mandalorian & Grogu: Coming to theaters in 2026

A bit vague, but at least it’s more than we knew about these shows and movies yesterday.

Don’t Miss: New on Disney+: February 2024

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News