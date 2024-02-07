Surprise! Moana 2 hits theaters on Nov. 27

Your wait for the sequel to Disney’s 2016 animated hit Moana is nearly over. In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday before the company’s first-quarter earnings report, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Moana 2 is coming to theaters on November 27, 2024.

The announcement came as something of a shock, as Disney had yet to share any details about another Moana movie prior to Iger’s interview. Iger also explained that the team initially set out to make a Moana TV series but eventually settled on making a new movie.

Disney wasn’t quite ready to share a trailer, but we did get this first look announcement:

The sequel “takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers,” according to Disney’s press release. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Disney also announced that Moana 2 will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., who was a storyboard artist on the first movie, as well as Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon. Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Mark Mancina, and Opetaia Foa’i are in charge of the music.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger. “And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”