Fallout TV series now drops on April 10th, a day earlier than expected

If you’re excited to see how Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will reimagine the Fallout video game universe, you’ll be pleased to know the wait is nearly over. Last night, Prime Video announced that all eight episodes of the live-action adaptation will now premiere on April 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET — a day earlier than previously planned.

The streamer also revealed that a live global fan premiere of the first episode will be streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, where subscribers will be able to choose their Fallout faction and interact with other fans in a live chat “filled with surprises.”

FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/a31D8Q5AqL — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 9, 2024

According to Prime Video’s synopsis for the series, “Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The series takes place in the same world as the Fallout games, but follows a brand new cast of characters. They include Ella Purnell as optimistic Vault-dweller Lucy MacLean, Aaron Moten as the Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus, and Walton Goggins as the Ghoul.

The series cast also includes Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Check back later this week for our review of Fallout season 1 on Prime Video.